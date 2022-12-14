There's plenty of sports during the holidays for the avid sports fan to enjoy.
The NFL is nearing the playoffs. It's college bowl season in the NCAA. The NBA and NHL are in full swing, as are the college hockey and basketball seasons.
But don't forget about the high school sports. The holidays are a great time to take in a local tournament, whether it's a basketball, hockey or even wrestling.
In fact, one could argue the wrestling tournaments before Christmas and after the New Year may bring out the most competitive action, starting with the The Clash National Duals.
For the second straight year, the 20th annual event will be held Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. That's two-hour drive from the Twin Cities to see some of the top high school teams in the country.
The previous venue was the Rochester Civic Center, but the extra miles to La Crosse should be well worth it.
The Shakopee wrestling team, the Class 3A state champion in 2019, 2020 and 2021, has been an annual participant at The Clash. Sabers head coach Alex Van Krevelen said it's one of the premiere dual tournaments in the nation.
"We enjoy going there every season because of level of wrestling you see every match," Van Krevelen said. "There are no easy matches in that tournament. As a fan, if you are looking for some high level high school duals, The Clash is the place to be."
Minnesota teams competing in The Clash will be five ranked teams from Class 3A — No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville, No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Stillwater Area, No. 6 Apple Valley and the No. 9 Sabers.
Ranked Class 2A teams in the field include No. 2 Becker and No. 3 New Prague, while ranked Class 1A squads competing will be No. 1 Jackson County Central and No. 5 Dover-Eyota.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Rochester Mayo are Faribault are also Minnesota squads in the field.
If the drive to La Crosse is too far, then how about watching wresting action at the Rogers Holiday Matness Dec. 28-29? There are 40 teams in the field, including Prior Lake, Chaska/Chanhassen and Scott West, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
If wrestling is not your thing and you are more of a pucks fan — Minnesota has been dubbed the State of Hockey — then get to Dakotah! Ice Arena in Prior Lake Dec. 27-29.
The sixth annual Hockey For Life Classic will feature some of the state's top programs, including No. 3 Rogers and No. 7 St. Thomas Academy, along with perennial Lake Conference powers Edina and Eden Prairie.
The matchups for the three days are:
- Dec. 27: Rogers versus Chaska, noon; Eden Prairie versus Lakeville North, 2:30 p.m.; Prior Lake versus St. Thomas Academy, 5:00 p.m.; Moorhead versus Edina, 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Chaska versus Prior Lake, noon; Rogers versus Eden Prairie, 2:30 p.m.; Moorhead versus Lakeville North, 5 p.m.; St. Thomas Academy versus Edina, 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 29: Moorhead versus St. Thomas Academy, noon; Eden Prairie versus Chaska, 2:30 p.m.; Rogers versus Edina, 5 p.m.; Lakeville North versus Prior Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, on the girls ice, the Eden Prairie Mid-Winter Meltdown Dec. 27-29 at the Eden Prairie Community Center will have some local teams competing. First game starts at 11 a.m., with the final one beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Shakopee and Chaska/Chanhassen are part of the field, along with the host Eagles, No. 6 Hill-Murray, No. 9 Benilde-St. Margaret's, Cretin-Derham Hall, Roseau and North Wright County.
On the girls hardwood, the Park Center Invitational Dec. 28-29 will feature No. 1 Hopkins, No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 4 Chaska, along with St. Louis Park, Irondale and the host Pirates.
Chaska takes on Eden Prairie, two top teams from Section 2AAAA, the second day of the invite at 4:15 p.m.
On the boys court, the Eden Prairie and Lakeville North Holiday Tournaments will boast some strong teams.
Both Chaska and Shakopee will compete in the Eden Prairie tourney. The Hawks will take on the host Eagles, ranked No. 8, Dec. 28, while Shakopee will get the host squad Dec. 29. Tip off for both of those games is 7:30 p.m
Shakopee will also take on Edina on the first day of action, while Chaska gets the Hornets the next day. Both of those contests start at 6 p.m.
All four of those teams are in Section 2AAAA, so those games could have major seed implications come time for the playoffs in early March.
At the Lakeville North tourney, Chanhassen will be competing and will take on Austin Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., and face the host Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state, in the second game the next day at 7:45 p.m.
Austin and New Prague play the first day at 6 p.m.