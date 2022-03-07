The Shakopee wrestling team didn't pin down any state titles at the Class 3A competition March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, but it came close.
Junior Jadon Hellerud and senior Jade Trelstad were both runner-up at 195 pounds and heavyweight, respectively in the individual tournament on the final two days.
On the first day, the Sabers were third in the team tournament in the program's fifth straight state appearance. Shakopee went in as the three-time defending champion, while taking second in 2018.
Junior Leo Tukhlynovych and senior AJ Smith also found their way on to the individual medal stand the Sabers. Tukhlynovych was fourth at 145 pounds and Smith was fifth at 126.
Shakopee had nine individuals at state, including ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski at 106, eighth-grader Kyler Walters at 113, ninth-grader Kyle Linville at 120, senior Riley Quern at 152 and senior Cole Sutrick at 182.
"I thought throughout the weekend our wrestlers did a great job," first-year Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen said. "After graduating seven seniors last year, a lot of people didn’t think we would find a ton of success this season.
"Completing our season with a third-place finish was a huge accomplishment," Van Krevelen added.
Team tourney
The Sabers (28-5 overall) earned the No. 3 seed and needed a win at heavyweight to get out of the quarterfinals. Trelstad pulled out a 3-2 win for a 37-34 victory over Northfield.
Second-seeded Stillwater denied Shakopee a fifth straight trip to the title match with a 43-20 semifinal win.
In the third-place match, the Sabers needed another win from Trelstad to get the victory. With the match tied 31-31, he earned a pin at heavyweight to secure third for his team.
Also getting pins against Anoka for the Sabers included Walters at 113 and Smith at 126. Tukhlynovych won by injury default at 145, while junior Timothy Lacina had a huge 9-6 overtime win at 170 pounds, rallying from a 6-1 deficit.
Other wins for Shakopee came from Turzinski at 106 (9-3), Linville at 120 (3-0) and Hellerud at 220 (12-4).
Against Northfield, Walters (113), Tukhlnovych (145) and Hellerud (195) had pins for the Sabers. Turzinksi (13-4), Linville (10-2), Quern (11-2) and Lacina (8-0) earned major decisions at 106, 120, 160 and 170, respectively.
Wins for Shakopee against Stillwater came from eighth-grader Calvin Miller at 126 (8-2), Smith at 132 (12-11), Tukhlynovych at 145 (19-4), Quern at 152 (5-0) and Hellerud at 220 (fall).
Individual tourney
Trelstad nearly upset the No. 1 seed in the title match, losing a tough 3-2 decision to Will Sather of Eden Prairie.
All four of Trelstad's matches were close. He won 4-2 in the first round, 3-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals and pulled out a 1-0 win over second-seeded Leo Bluhm of St. Thomas Academy in the semifinals.
Trelstad finished his final season with a 43-5 record.
"Jade had a phenomenal tournament," Van Krevelen said. "It definitely stung losing such a battle in the finals, but we couldn't be more proud of the effort he put into it. After his last couple seasons of coming up short of placing at the state tourney, it was a great way to cap off his career with a chance at a state title."
Hellerud medaled at state last year at 182 pounds taking fourth. This season he faced top-seeded Max McEnelly of Waconia in the title match and lost by technical fall (22-7).
McEnelly also beat Hellerud in the state semifinals last year and in the Section 6AAA title match this season.
Hellerud, seeded No. 2, won by fall in his first state match, earned a 9-0 major decision in the quarterfinals and won 1-0 over Macray Klohs of Buffalo in the semifinals. Hellerud ended the year with a 21-4 record.
Tukhlynovych finished 4-2 at state. He lost a 5-4 decision in the third-place to Kyler Wong of Wayzata. Wong also beat him in the quarterfinals, winning 16-8.
Tukhlynovych won by fall in the first round, 9-2 in the wrestlebacks, 8-4 in the consolation quarterfinals and 3-2 in the consolation semifinals. He finished the season with a 48-9 record.
Smith ended his final season with the Sabers with a 33-9 record. He won his first two state matches by fall, before losing by technical fall to Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals.
Smith lost 5-2 in the consolation semifinals, and then won by forfeit in the fifth-place match over Alex Braun of Woodbury.
Other records for the Sabers at state included Turzinski (1-2), Walters (0-1), Linville (0-2), Quern (1-2) and Sutrick (2-2).
Quern and Sutrick finished their final seasons with Shakopee with 48-8 and 30-13 records, respectively. Turzinski was 44-10 on the year, while Walters went 43-9 and Linville was 34-13.