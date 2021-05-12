The Shakopee girls track team had one athlete at the Class AA state meet in 2019 and she was a senior.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic ended the Sabers' season before it even happened, so the seniors on that squad didn't even get an opportunity to compete in their final season.
So what does that mean for Shakopee this spring?
"This year has definitely brought its challenges, but it has been so great to get athletes back out and competing," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said. "The athletes have responded well to the COVID guidelines and you can tell they are just excited to be able to be together and be a part of something after this past year."
Seniors Kelly Brennan, Jayda Becker and Sarah Hansen and sophomore Lauren DuBois and Sarah Hansen have led Shakopee so far this spring and will be ones to watch when it comes time for the Section 2AA competition.
The Sabers competed in the South Suburban Conference Relays May 11 in Prior Lake and finished seventh in the team standings with 127.5 points. Rosemount won the title (242), followed by Eagan (165) and Farmington (161).
Becker had the best leap in long jump, finishing first with a mark with 17-7 1/2 which broke her own school record. Senior Jazmyn Mcclellon was sixth (16-7) in that event.
Becker was also part of the winning distance medley team with sophomore Anika Willmert, eighth-grader Callie Peterson and senior Carly Gorter. They won with a time of 13:17.06.
Brennan was third in the shot put (35-01) and eighth in the discus (105-00) for the Sabers. DuBois ended up eighth in the high jump (5-0).
Seventh-grader Alayna Brinkman, senior Amada Handt, sophomore Rita Moran and Willmert finished fourth in the 4x800 relay (10:39.30), as did the 800 sprint medley team of Mcclellon, seniors Madeline Loughlin and Makaya Cizek and ninth-grader Mackenzie Norskog (2:00.25).
The 4x200 team of Hansen, Cizek, Loughlin and junior Natalie Holte finished fifth (1:52.50).
"Just like every other team, it is hard to gauge how our team was going to look coming into the season," Haskins said. "We haven’t seen these athletes compete since 2019 and our athletes have changed so much in that time. With that being said, we do have some strong athletes.
"Athletes in general have a lot less experience to pull from," Haskins added. "However, all teams are in the same boat so it is an opportunity for our athletes to rise up to the occasion and show that they deserve this opportunity."
The SSC Championships are June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 2AA meet is set for June 9 and 11.
This year's Class AA state meet will be held June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.