Expectations remain high for the Shakopee wrestling team.

The perennial power Sabers return six state qualifiers — seniors Jadon Hellerud, AJ Smith and Leo Tukhlynovych, sophomores Kyle Linville and Tyler Turzinski and ninth grader Kyler Walters — from last year's squad finished 28-5 overall, won the Section 6AAA crown and finished third at state.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

