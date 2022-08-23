There's plenty of talent back for the Shakopee girls swimming team to make an even bigger splash than it did last fall.
It will be hard to top what senior Haley Zelen accomplished last season at the Class AA state meet. She won 100 freestyle with a time of 50.54, earning the Sabers' first state title since 2002.
Zelen was also seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:53.16) and was part of the 400 freestyle relay with senior Ameile Girard, junior Erika Schroeder and sophomore Arianna Zelen that ended up second.
That same foursome was also sixth in the 200 medley relay. Girard and Arianna Zelen each competed in two individual state events as well.
Girard was sixth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 backstroke, while Arianna Zelen ended up 10th in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
The foursome led the Sabers to a fifth-place showing in the state team standings, the highest finish for a South Suburban Conference squad. Minnetonka is the defending state champion.
"We have many returning swimmers this year who will provide strength for the team in all areas," Shakopee coach Jenny Carlson said. "Haley, Ari, Erika and Amelie were our top point earners last year.
"The majority of our athletes train with swim clubs in the offseason and are coming back strong, fast, and hungry for more wins this year," Carlson added. "Prior Lake, Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville North are looking to be our toughest competition (in the SSC) and the girls are focused on training hard so they are ready to perform at their best for those dual meets."
If Haley Zelen can win another state title, she will join Katie Carlson as the school's only multiple individual champion. Carlson won 500 freestyle three straight years (1993-1995). Carlson, now Katie Haycraft, is the head girls swim coach at Prior Lake, and is also Jenny Carlson's younger sister.
Jenny Carlson won the the Sabers' first-ever individual state title, the 100 backstroke back in 1992.
Swimming went to two classes in 1997. Kim Bahmer won the Class A state diving title that year for the Sabers, while Kelly Hyatt won the 100 freestyle crown in Class A in 2002.
Shakopee has never won a relay title at state. Perhaps, the Zelen sisters, Girard and Schroeder can become the first to do that.
But those four swimmers are not the only ones to watch for the Sabers. Seniors Meadow Karp and Emma Ivey and junior Grace Van Sickle are also team captains, along with Girard and Haley Zelen.
Sophomore Olivia Wimberger is also expected to make an impact. She missed last season due to an injury.
"She is looking incredibly strong and is working hard to secure herself a spot at the state meet this year," Carlson said. "She will also join those (top) four in being one of our top point scorers at meets throughout the season. Those five girls are very versatile and can secure top finishes in any event they swim."
Others back for Shakopee include seniors Sonja Kovic and Kayla Brinkman, juniors Brooklyn Schumacher and Adriana Gorter, sophomores Julia Todd, Jossalin Johnson and Abby Beckman, ninth-graders Madolyn Hanson, Audrey Brock and Haylee Quern and eighth-graders Lexi Tippie and Karlie Schumacher.
Potential newcomers to watch, who could make an impact by season's ended are sophomore Josie Burfeind, eighth-grader Grace Krautkremer and seventh-graders Jillian Stenzel, Natalie George, Sophia Penning, Tessa Laughlin, Sophia Studnicka and Julia Parish.
Van Sickle will lead the divers, which also includes ninth-grader Lizzy Ramsey and senior Jaida Lewis, as well as new coach Abby Specht.
"The divers are working hard, learning new dives and improving existing dives in order to help secure the win during meets," Carlson said.
Shakopee finished fourth in SSC duals last year. The team ended fifth in Section 2AA, which is loaded with top programs, including Minnetonka, Edina, Prior Lake, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Edina was the state runner-up last year, while Eden Prairie was sixth. Prior Lake finished eighth and Chanhassen was ninth. So six of the section's eight teams were the top 10 in the state team standings.
The Sabers' first SSC dual is Sept. 1 at Burnsville. The team's first home competition will be Sept. 8 against Prior Lake. Shakopee will also compete in the Prior Lake Invitational Sept. 10.
The Section 2AA prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12, while diving is Nov. 11.
The Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.