Season points races are tight in three divisions after the seventh night of racing action at Elko Speedway Aug. 5.
Jacob Goede of Carver, who has won the last nine points titles in Late Models, is now running second to Jake Ryan of New Market. Goede has 753 points, nine back of Ryan.
In Power Stocks, the race is close between Dustan Mann of New Market, Michael Stoer of Prior Lake and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville. Mann has 587 points, four better than both Stoer and Jorgenson.
Two points separate Brent Kane of Lonsdale and Dillon Sellner of Randolph in Thunder Cars with 612 and 610 points, respectively. Tommy Sorem of Northfield is 22 points back in third place.
There are five nights of racing action left in the season with the next one set for Aug. 19. Championship night is scheduled for Sept. 30.
In Aug. 5 racing, 10 different divers won features. Ryan won the first Late Models race with Chad Walen of Prior Lake taking second and Goede ending up in third.
In the second race, Hunter Covell of New Market was the winner, while Owin Giles of New Market took second. Ryan finished fourth, while Goede took sixth and Walen was eighth.
Walen is third in the season points standings, 116 back of the Ryan.
In Thunder Cars, Jeremy Wolff of Chaska claimed the checkered flag in the first feature, while Sorem won the second one. Tony Holm of Prior Lake took 10th in the first race and ninth in the second one.
Holm is seventh in the points standings with 456 points, while Wolff sits in 11th place (192).
In Power Stocks, Jorgenson won the first feature, while Nick Oxborough of New Market claimed the second one. Stoer ended up seventh in the first race and sixth in the second one.
Payton Letcher of Prior Lake ended up 11th in the first feature and 10th in the second one, while David Montour of Shakopee was 15th and 14th, respectively.
Letcher is eighth in the points standings with 407 points, while Montour is 20th (55).
In Legends, Tristan Swanson of New Market won the first feature, while Colin Stocker of Farmington was tops in the second race.
Stocker has a big lead in the points with 734, which is 82 ahead of Robby Carter of Lakeville and 110 better than Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee.
Brockhouse ended up fourth in the first feature, but was disqualified in the second one. Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee was seventh in the second feature and ninth in the first one.
Ayden Brockhouse is seventh in points (439), while Justin Kimball of Prior Lake is in 13th (322). Kimball was 23rd and 19th, respectively in the two features.
In Bandoleros, Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey leads in points with 568. He's 25 ahead of Leighton Rose of New Market, while Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake is sixth (397).
In the two features, Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell won the first one, while Rose earned the checkered flag in the second one. Poretsky finished 10th and ninth, respectively.
For more information or to see full season points standings, go to elkospeedway.com.