Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee sits in third in the season points standings in Legends after racing action Aug. 5 at Elko Speedway.

Season points races are tight in three divisions after the seventh night of racing action at Elko Speedway Aug. 5.

Jacob Goede of Carver, who has won the last nine points titles in Late Models, is now running second to Jake Ryan of New Market. Goede has 753 points, nine back of Ryan.

