Hannah Grabianowski

Sophomore Hannah Grabianowski tries to get to the net in Shakopee's 6-2 home win over Farmington Jan. 14 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The postseason is right around the corner for the Shakopee girls hockey team.

Where do the Sabers stack up against the Section 2AA competition? They should be right in the hunt and could get as high as the No. 3 seed with a strong finish.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

