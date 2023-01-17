The postseason is right around the corner for the Shakopee girls hockey team.
Where do the Sabers stack up against the Section 2AA competition? They should be right in the hunt and could get as high as the No. 3 seed with a strong finish.
Top-ranked Minnetonka (16-2) and No. 7 Holy Family (14-4-1) are locks to be the top-two seeds in the section. Prior Lake (10-7-1) is likely the No. 4 seed, followed by Bloomington Jefferson (9-10), Eden Prairie (6-12), Chaska/Chanhassen (3-15) and New Prague (4-12).
Shakopee (9-8 overall, 7-5 in the SSC) is 3-1 against the section with two wins over Prior Lake and one over Eden Prairie with the loss coming to Holy Family.
The Sabers have won seven of their last 10 games, including a 6-2 victory versus Farmington Jan. 14 and a 4-1 triumph versus Prior Lake Jan. 7 in a pair of league games.
Between the two wins was a 4-3 home loss in overtime to Rosemount Jan. 12 in SSC play.
Shakopee ends the regular season Feb. 4 with a conference game at Lakeville South. Section 2AA brackets come out the next day.
Quarterfinal action starts Feb. 10. The semifinals Feb. 14 and and the title game Feb. 17, and both rounds are at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina. Minnetonka is the defending champions.
Either Minnetonka or Eden Prairie have won the Section 2AA title last 12 seasons.
In the win over Farmington, Shakopee scored three goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead into the final frame. Sophomore Hannah Grabianowski and senior Emma Heyer each had a pair of goals, while junior Allison Parker and senior Annika Willmert each scored once.
Senior Madison McKinney and Willmert each had two assists, while junior Breklyn Skattum, senior Rilee Nash and sophomore Callie Peterson each had one.
Molly Morrow finished with 32 saves in goal. She had 22 stops in the victory over Prior Lake.
Shakopee scored three goals in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Heyer and Parker each finished with a goal and an assist, while Willmert and Peterson also had goals.
Skattum finished with two assists, while Grabianowski had one.
In the loss to Rosemount, Grabianowski scored with 1:15 left in regulation to send the game into overtime. But the Irish tallied the game-winner just 22 seconds into the extra session.
Heyer and Skattum also had goals for the Sabers, while Willmert had two assists. Parker and sophomore Alex Snowden both had one assist.
Junior Ollie Sinnen got the start in goal for Shakopee and made 30 saves.
Through 17 games, Willmert had a team-best 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) to lead the Sabers, followed by Heyer (8 goals, 9 assists), Grabianowski (10 goals, 6 assists), Parker (8 goals, 4 assists) and Nash (2 goals, 6 assists).
This year's Class AA state tournament is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Top-ranked Andover is the defending champion.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
