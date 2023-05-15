Abhay Inampudi

Sophomore Abhay Inampudi won at No. 1 doubles for Shakopee with playing partner Jack Deegan in Shakopee's 6-1 South Suburban Conference win over Burnsville May 9.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys tennis team finished the regular season losing five of its last seven matches, but the playoffs offer a new start.

The Sabers earned a bye in the opening round of Section 2AA play May 16 because the 14-team field is broken down into north and south sub-sections,. Shakopee is the No. 1 seed in the south.

