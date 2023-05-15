The Shakopee boys tennis team finished the regular season losing five of its last seven matches, but the playoffs offer a new start.
The Sabers earned a bye in the opening round of Section 2AA play May 16 because the 14-team field is broken down into north and south sub-sections,. Shakopee is the No. 1 seed in the south.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka is the No. 1 seed in the north, followed by Eden Prairie, the defending champion, and Chanhassen.
The semifinals and title match are set for May 23 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The top-two remaining teams after the first two rounds from the south and north sub-sections will meet in the semifinals with the top seed left from the north playing the lower seed from the south and vice versa.
So if the Sabers get to the semifinals they'll likely have to beat both Minnetonka and Eden Prairie to earn the state team berth.
Minnetonka handed the Sabers a 6-1 loss May 8, while Eden Prairie knocked off Shakopee 6-0 back on April 29.
The Sabers (8-6 overall) ended the regular season May 9 with a 6-1 South Suburban Conference win over Burnsville to finish 6-3 in the league standings.
Before the match with Minnetonka, Shakopee lost 6-1 to Eagan May 4 in league play, and fell 5-2 to Bloomington Jefferson May 3.
In the win over Burnsville, the Sabers swept all three doubles matches. Sophomore Abhay Inampudi and junior Jack Deegan won at the No. 1 spot (6-4, 6-0), while seniors Caden Menning and senior Ajay Inampudi rolled at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1).
Junior Ritesh Prabhu and sophomore Gaurav Shirole won in three sets at No. 3 doubles (6-4, 4-6, 13-11).
Singles wins went to sophomore Anuj Priyadarshi at No. 1 (6-2, 6-0), junior Aleksi Huson at No. 2 (6-1, 6-2) and eighth grader Lucas Wieczorek at No. 4 (6-3, 6-1).
In the loss to Minnetonka, Ajay Inampudi had the Sabers' lone victory winning at No. 3 singles (6-4, 7-6). Huson lost in three sets at No. 2 (7-6, 1-6, 11-9)
Against Eagan, Abhay Inampudi and Deegan won for Shakopee at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-3).
Wins for the Sabers in the loss to Jefferson came from senior Otarhe Okoh and Huson at No. 1 doubles (3-6, 7-5, 6-0) and Ajay Inampudi at No. 3 singles (3-6, 6-1, 6-2).
Shakopee also had a 5-2 conference win versus Rosemount May 2, winning three of four singles matches. Okoh won at the top spot (6-1, 6-1), followed by Priyadarshi at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1) and Wieczorek at No. 4 (6-3, 6-3).
Doubles wins went to Huson and Ajay Inampudi at No. 1 (6-2, 6-4) and Abhay Inampudi and Deegan at No. 2 (6-3, 6-1).
The section singles and doubled tournaments follow team play with the semifinals and title matches for both set for May 30 in St. Peter.
The Class AA state tourney is June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singled and doubles tourneys.
Orono is the defending champion, beating Edina 4-3 in last year’s title match.
The last time Shakopee was represented at state was in 2019 when Alex Kortgard and Tharun Inturi were there in doubles.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota as well as at the University of Virginia.