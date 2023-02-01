The Shakopee girls hockey team seems ready for a hopeful playoff push.
The Sabers earned their fourth win in their last five games Jan. 31 with a 3-1 victory at Chaska/Chanhassen. The Sabers went into the contest splitting a pair of South Suburban Conference games, losing 4-1 at Apple Valley Jan. 28 and winning 5-2 versus Metro South Jan. 26.
Section 2AA seeds come out Feb. 5 and the Sabers (13-9 overall, 10-6 in the SSC) look locked into the No. 3 spot behind No. 1-ranked Minnetonka (20-2) and No. 8 Holy Family (18-5-1).
Prior Lake (13-9-1) looks to be the No. 4 seed. Eden Prairie (9-15), Bloomington Jefferson (10-12), New Prague (8-15) and Chaska/Chanhassen (5-19) round out the field.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 10 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 14 and the title game is Feb. 17, and both rounds will be held at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Minnetonka is the defending champion. In fact, either the Skippers or Eden Prairie have won the section title last 12 seasons.
First-year Shakopee coach Jaime Grossman led Eden Prairie to the state tile in 2016 and five section titles in his 11 seasons there before coming over to coach the Sabers, so he knows what it takes to win in the playoffs.
The goal for the Sabers since November was to be ready come playoff time. Shakopee opened the season losing five of its first seven games, before winning five in a row.
Since the New Year, the Sabers are 5-3.
The goal for us was to "work to be the best team we can be in late January and early February," Grossman said.
In the win over Chaska/Chanhassen, all four of the game's goals came in the second period. Senior Annika Willmert and junior Breklyn Skattum scored 32 seconds apart to give the Sabers a 2-0 lead.
Chaska/Chanhassen cut the deficit to one with a goal 1:34 later, before senior Emma Heyer sealed the win with a goal with 1:42 left to play.
Willmert and sophomore Alex Snowden each finished with two assists, while sophomore Hannah Grabianowski had one. Senior Molly Morrow finished with eight saves in goal.
Morrow had 33 saves in the loss to Apple Valley. Shakopee trailed 2-1 going into the third period, but the Eagles shut down the Sabers in the final frame, adding two goals.
Grabianowski scored the Sabers' lone goal, giving the team a 1-0 lead 6:09 into the second period. Willmert and senior Rilee Nash each had assists.
In the win over Metro South, Shakopee led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after two frames.
Junior Allison Parker had a pair of goals for the Sabers, while Heyer had a goal and three assists and Willmert and Nash both had a goal and two assists.
Sophomore Lily Canny finished with three assists for Shakopee. Morrow made 14 saves in goal.
The Class AA state tournament is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion.
Shakopee has never it to the state tournament in program history. It had a chance in 2018, but the Sabers lost 3-0 to in the Section 2AA title game to Grossman’s Eden Prairie squad.