The Shakopee girls hockey team seems ready for a hopeful playoff push.

The Sabers earned their fourth win in their last five games Jan. 31 with a 3-1 victory at Chaska/Chanhassen. The Sabers went into the contest splitting a pair of South Suburban Conference games, losing 4-1 at Apple Valley Jan. 28 and winning 5-2 versus Metro South Jan. 26.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

