The Shakopee baseball team appears to have three key ingredients to contend this spring — pitching, hitting and speed.
The Sabers return a strong nucleus from last year's team that finished 13-11 overall, including 2-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
It's been 37 years since Shakopee made the state field (1983). Can the Sabers end the drought this spring?
Having pitching, hitting and speed certainly helps.
"With a very balanced pitching staff and some pop and speed in our lineup, we expect to compete in the tough South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAAA," Shakopee coach Thomas Schleper said. "Our pitching staff has experience."
Senior Vinny Schleper, junior Jaden Case and sophomore Jack Morris look to lead the starting staff, while seniors Luke Wilts, Cade McGraw and Joe Roder and junior Jordan La Tour are there as relievers.
"Our top five to six guys have all been working out consistently and clocked in the low-to-mid 80s," Schleper said.
On offense, Roder and Schleper both hit .329 last year and were selected all-conference. Roder led the team in runs scored with 18 and with a .444 on-base percentage.
Senior John Sullivan returns to center field for Shakopee. He hit .262 last year, was second on the team in runs scored with 17 and tied for first with 10 stolen bases.
Sophomore Ryan Vosper looks to get the nod at third base for the Sabers after playing 10 varsity games last spring.
Meanwhile, McGraw played some varsity has a ninth-grader. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was injured last year, so he's like a newcomers to the team.
Schleper said he will hit at the top of the order, play some outfield and likely close games on the mound.
Junior Wynn Straight played seven varsity games last year and looks to play shortstop, along with senior Ashton Pauly. Senior Brandon Doble will catch, while junior Alex Duncan expects to contribute in the outfield, as does senior Jackson Ungar in the infield.
"We have a great mix of smart, talented seniors and underclassmen," Schleper said. "They all really seem to enjoy playing the game, practicing together and pushing each other. As we continue to battle in the SSC and the section, that may be the difference that separates this team from others in those close games.
"Our experienced pitching staff should also keep us in most ballgames," Schleper added. "If we can play solid defense and find our groove early offensively, this team has as much potential as any team I’ve coached."
Shakopee finished 9-9 in the SSC last year. Rosemount won the title at 12-4.
However, Farmington looks to be the favorite in the SSC. The Tigers opened the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association's preseason poll.
Minnetonka is lone Section 2AAAA team in the preseason rankings at No. 8.
In section realignment last spring, Section 2AAAA didn't change much. Edina was moved to Section 6AAAA and was replaced by Waconia.
The rest of the field includes Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska and Chanhassen. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
Section 2AAAA play starts May 30 with the first round with the title game set for June 10.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Park is the defending champion, beating Farmington 12-10 in last year's title game.