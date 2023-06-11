The Shakopee softball team made a quick exit in the Class 4A state tournament June 8 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
The Sabers nearly upset third-seeded Forest Lake in the quarterfinals, before falling 6-5. In the loser's bracket, Shakopee couldn't get its bats going in a 5-1 loss to Farmington.
Making their first appearance since 2018, the Sabers finished the season with a 20-5 overall record, taking second in the South Suburban Conference with a 14-3 mark.
Rosemount won the SSC title with a 17-0 record en route to a perfect season (26-0), beating Forest Lake 6-1 in the state title game.
Shakopee will graduate five seniors — Raegan Kraft, Lily Shiele, Rayni Bresnahan, McKenzie Kirkland and Lauren Smith — who have helped the program to a combined 42-9 record over the last two seasons.
The Sabers will return a lot of top talent next spring and should again be a factor in the SSC and one of the favorites in Section 2AAAA.
In the loss to Forest Lake, Shakopee led 3-2 after the third inning and was up 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. That's when the Rangers plated two runs take a 5-4 lead going into the final frame.
In the top of the seventh, Kraft doubled to open the inning and came into to score on Smith's two-out single top center to tie the game at 5-5.
Forest Lake was able to answer that run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, getting a single, a walk and an RBI single to end the game.
Junior Sylvia Shromoff took the loss for the Sabers, tossing a complete game. She allowed 11 hits and six runs while striking out three.
Junior Chayse Doering finished 3 for 4 with a run scored, while junior Lily Treml went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Junior Reese Hopkins had a hit and two runs scored, while Bresnaham also drove in a run.
Against Farmington, Shakopee got down 5-0 after two innings and couldn't recover. The Sabers had just three hits, all singles, scoring their only run in the sixth inning.
Treml had the RBI, while Hopkins finished 1 for 3 with a run scored. Kraft and junior Katie McCutcheon both had hits.
Junior Madison Soule was saddled with the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits, while striking out one in two innings of work. Shromoff pitched four shutout relief innings with three strikeouts.