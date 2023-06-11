Shakopee Sabers

The Shakopee softball team made a quick exit in the Class 4A state tournament June 8 at Caswell Park in Mankato.

The Sabers nearly upset third-seeded Forest Lake in the quarterfinals, before falling 6-5. In the loser's bracket, Shakopee couldn't get its bats going in a 5-1 loss to Farmington.

