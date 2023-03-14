The Shakopee boys basketball team picked the wrong time for a letdown.

Sixth-seeded Chanhassen ended the third-seeded Sabers' season in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals March 8 with a 90-88 road upset. It's the third time in the last 10 seasons Shakopee has been eliminated in the first round and first time since 2018.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

