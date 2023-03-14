The Shakopee boys basketball team picked the wrong time for a letdown.
Sixth-seeded Chanhassen ended the third-seeded Sabers' season in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals March 8 with a 90-88 road upset. It's the third time in the last 10 seasons Shakopee has been eliminated in the first round and first time since 2018.
The Sabers finished the season with a 16-11 overall record, including 13-5 in the South Suburban Conference, which was good enough for third place behind No. 2-ranked Lakeville North (16-2) and No. 5 Eastivew (14-4).
Shakopee went into the playoffs off its two best wins over the season — 93-90 versus Lakeville North Feb. 28 and 75-67 versus Eastview March 3. The Panthers and Lightning earned the No. 1 seeds in both Section 1AAAA and 3AAAA, respectively.
Meanwhile, Chanhassen gave Shakopee a tough game back on Dec. 13, falling by just three points at home, 82-79.
In the rematch, the Sabers were down 42-36 at the break. Shakopee tied the game at 49-49 with 11:36 to play, and again at 57-57 with 8:22 remaining.
Senior Termaine Fulton sank two free throws to knot the game for a third time in the second half, 65-65 with 5:22 to go. Junior Isaac Snell gave the Sabers a brief 69-68 lead with 3:32 left hitting a short jumper in the lane.
But Chanhassen came right back, going up 74-69 before a Snell three-pointer and two free throws from Fulton tied the game again at 74-74 with 1:54 to play. But a 6-0 run from the Storm gave them the lead for good, 80-74 lead with 55 seconds remaining.
Shakopee trailed 90-85 with just eight seconds left, getting a three at the buzzer from junior Jalen Langsy, but by then it was too late.
Fulton was one of five Sabers in double figures with 18 points, followed by Snell (17), Langsy (16), sophomore Luke Wherley (13) and junior Mason Wood (12). Senior Vincenzo Miller scored nine points, while sophomore Eli Schroeder scored three.
Shakopee had no answer for Maxwell Woods, who had a 33 points for the Storm, 11 above his season average.
Langsy led the Sabers in scoring on the season at 18.8 points per game game. Fulton and Snell also averaged in double figures at 13.4 and 12 points, respectively.
Wherley averaged 6.2 points, followed by Wood (6), Schroeder (5.8), junior Kaden Braxton (5.5), sophomore Isaac Cordes (5), Miller (4.5) and senior Dan Kasper (3.3).
Fulton, Kasper, Miller and Ryan Hackett were the team's seniors, so the Sabers will have a strong group back next winter.
Last winter, Shakopee lost in the Section 2AAAA title game at home Eden Prairie. That team went 25-4 and won the SSC with a 16-2 record.
The Sabers won the Section 2AAAA crown in 2021. The has an 103-32 overall record over the last five seasons, including 71-19 in the SSC.
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A, where it made state for the first time at that level in 2014 and again in 2015.