Horse Racing

Two Phil’s was an impressive 9 3/4 length winner of the $50,000 Shakopee Juvenile in the final day of racing at Canterbury Park Sept. 17.

 Photo by Coady Photography

Canterbury Park’s 64-day meet concluded Sept. 17 with a 13-race program that attracted $2,364,097 in handle.

Business was robust throughout the season at the Shakopee racetrack, setting a record in total handle with $97,615,998 wagered, a 7.4 percent increase over 2021.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events