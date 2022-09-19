Canterbury Park’s 64-day meet concluded Sept. 17 with a 13-race program that attracted $2,364,097 in handle.
Business was robust throughout the season at the Shakopee racetrack, setting a record in total handle with $97,615,998 wagered, a 7.4 percent increase over 2021.
Saturday evening racing, absent since 2019, returned this season, accompanied by large crowds and handle. Average daily handle, $1,525,250, was up 9.5 percent compared to last season.
Record purses were also paid during the meet that was originally scheduled for 65 days of racing but poor track conditions caused the Aug. 7 card to be cancelled and an abbreviated program to be run Aug. 6.
A total of $15,715,307 in purses were paid, one percent more than 2021 even though 12 fewer races were run. Field size was consistent with last year with an average of 7.31 starters per race.
In the final day of racting, Two Phil’s was an impressive 9 3/4 length winner of the $50,000 Shakopee Juvenile. The 2-year-old was ridden by Jareth Loveberry for trainer Larry Rivelli and owners Patricia’s Hope, LLC and Phillip Sagan. He returned $4.20 to win.
The $50,000 Tom Metzen HBPA Sprint went to Tony’s Tapit and owner Jose Silva, Jr. The 4-year-old colt was ridden by Ezequiel Lara and owned by Kirk Sutherland. Tony’s Tapit, who paid $3.80, won by 2 1/4 lengths.
The final race day began with 14-time leading trainer Mac Robertson and Joel Berndt in a deadlock with 60 wins each. Robertson won race 2 and Berndt race 5 resulting in a tie for top honors.
Harry Hernandez, in his first season at Canterbury, won the thoroughbred riding title with 79 wins, 29 more than second leading rider Luis Fuentes. Thoroughbred owner honors went to Bob Lothenbach’s Lothenbach Stables, Inc., setting records for both wins and purses for an owner in a season.
Lothenbach of Wayzata won 55 races and earned $1,520,776 in purse money.
Edwin Escobedo and Jason Olmstead repeated as leading quarter horse jockey and trainer. Olmstead has won the training title eight consecutive meets. Tom Maher, who won the owner title in 2021, tied with Lunderborg LLC this season. Each had seven wins.
Midnight Current, undefeated this season in five starts, was voted Horse of the Meet. She earned $151,800, the bulk of which came from wins in the $100,000 Princess Elaine Stakes and the $50,000 Minnesota Turf Distaff.
Midnight Current, a 4-year-old Minnesota-bred filly, is owned bred by Lothenbach and trained by Berndt.