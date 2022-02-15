Registration is now open for the Shakopee Soccer Association's spring and summer recreational programs.
Participants in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade have until March 29 to sign up to receive the early bird discount. The season will begin April 30 and end June 25.
The program is perfect for both beginners and those looking to improve their skills. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches, and are focused on having fun
Practices and games will be held at the Shakopee Soccer Complex, located at 2600 17th Ave. E.
Boys will practice Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, while the girls will practice Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Toddler soccer is also open for registration. Sessions are on Saturday mornings, and will also run from April 30 to June 25. Parents are welcome to stay and participate.
For more information or to sign up, go to www.shakopeesoccer.com. For more information, email admin@shakopeesoccer.com.