The Shakopee Girls Basketball Association is now accepting registration for its in-house and traveling programs for the 2019-2020 season.
The in-house basketball program is for girls in grades 1-4 and costs $100 through Sept. 13 ($115 after Sept. 13) with a $12 mandatory practice jersey (reusable each season), and a $200 per family fundraiser deposit (see website for details).
No experience is necessary for the in-house program with the following options available.
Grades 1 and 2: This program is an introduction to basketball. A strong emphasis on fundamentals in a fun and non-competitive atmosphere. Teams will be formed and games will be incorporated. Volunteer coaches are needed and all coaches will receive training. Practices and games are on Tuesday and Saturdays from Sept. 28 to Nov. 26.
Grades 3 and 4: Fundamentals will continue to be the focus. Emphasis on shooting, dribbling, passing, pivoting, spacing and building a good basketball IQ. Volunteer coaches are needed and will receive training. Games will be refereed and played in a non-competitive atmosphere. Skills training with varsity coach Juan Mitchell and varsity players will take place during the season. A year-end tournament is added. Practices and games are on Monday's and Saturday's from Sept. 30 to Dec. 7.
For more information, contact SGBA VP, In-House Colin O'Brien, at sgbainhouse@gmail.com or Heather Halverson, president, at sgbapres@gmail.com.
The SGBA traveling program is available for girls in grades 4 to 8.
Travel teams will be formed for each grade level if possible at the A, B, and C levels depending on the number of participants.
Participants not placed on a travel team may be asked to play on an in-house team. Grades will be combined if necessary to form teams.
Practices will begin in mid-October. Teams will practice two times per week. Teams will also participate in a skills session one time every two weeks with a trainer.
Fourth-grade teams will participate in a minimum of seven weekend tournaments, fifth-grade teams will participate in a minimum of nine weekend tournaments and sixth- to eighth-grade teams will participate in a minimum of 10 weekend tournaments.
Included in the tournaments above, all teams will participate in the MYAS Grade State Tournament on March 7-8, 2020. This is the final tournament of the season for each team. All teams will participate in the Rochester Tournament (hotel stay not required but highly recommended).
In addition to the travel registration fee of $110 (early bird by Aug. 31) or $120 (regular fee - starting Sept. 1 until deadline Sunday, Sept. 8), each travel team player will pay a fee to cover tournament entry fees:
- Fourth grade - $225
- Fifth grade - $275
- Sixth, seventh and eighth grades - $325
These fees are included in your registration this season to enable online payment. We also offer a payment plan option, which will allow you to split up the tournament fee payments. NOTE: the first tournament fee payment could be due along with the registration fee. You'll have the opportunity to select the plan or to pay in full at checkout.
Uniforms are provided to all players. However, all players are required to own an SGBA-issued reversible practice jersey that will be used each season. If a player has previously purchased an SGBA practice jersey and can use it again, they do not need to purchase another jersey. The cost of the jersey is $12. You will be able to order a jersey during this registration if you need one.
For more information on the traveling program, go to the website https://www.shakopeebasketball.com/.