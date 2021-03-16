Regisration is open for the Shakopee Soccer Association's spring and summer recreational programs.
Participants currently in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade who enjoy soccer are encouraged to sign up by April 1 to receive the early bird discount.
The season will begin on May 1 and will end with a fun day June 26. The program is perfect for both beginners and those looking to improve. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches and are focused on having fun.
Practices and games will be held at the Shakopee Soccer Complex. Boys will practice on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, and girls will be on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The SSA toddler soccer program is also currently open for registration. Those sessions are on Saturday mornings, and run from May 1 to June 26. Parents are welcome to stay and participate.
To sign up, go to shakopeesoccer.com and look for the registration tab at the top of the page.
SSA will also be hosting an open house on March 27 for players interested in joining. For more information, please email admin@shakopeesoccer.com.