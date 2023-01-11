Registration for the Shakopee Soccer Association's spring/summer recreation programs is now open.
Players pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are encouraged to register by March 30 for the early-bird discount. The season begins April 20 and will end June 24.
The program is perfect for both beginning players and boys and girls who are looking to improve their games. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches and focused on having fun.
Practices and games will be held at the Soccer Complex, located at 2600 17th Ave E. Boys will be playing on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, while the girls will compete on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
For more information or to sign up, go to www.shakopeesoccer.com and look for the registration tab at the top of the page.