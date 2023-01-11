Shakopee Soccer

Registration for the Shakopee Soccer Association's spring/summer recreation programs is now open.

Players pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are encouraged to register by March 30 for the early-bird discount. The season begins April 20 and will end June 24.

