The Shakopee boys swimming team hopes to use this year as sort of a stepping stone to bigger things down the road.
The Sabers wrapped up their season with four swimmers — senior Ben Thompson, juniors Landon Vaupel and Bennett Burfeind and sophomore Kale Flemming — at the Class AA state meet March 5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The foursome finished 13th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:14.98 to earn eight team points. Those were only points for the Sabers as they finished 38th in the team standings.
The Lake Conference swept the top three spots in the team standings and had four in the time five with Edina winning the title with 355 points. Eden Prairie was second (200), followed by Minnetonka in third (170) and Wayzata in fifth (120).
Lakeville South was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school taking fourth (151).
Thompson was competing in his second state meet. He was part of the Sabers' relay last year.
Thompson competed in two individual events this time around and finished 18th in the prelims March 4 in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.85 and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (48.38).
Vaupel also competed in the 100 freestyle and ended up 20th (48.08).
The top 16 individual swimmers and relays from prelims qualify for the finals.
Vaupel, Flemming and Burfeind were making their first state appearance. Shakopee coach Eric Hills the experience should be beneficial.
"I think we have a really bright future ahead," Hills said. "We will really miss all five of our seniors as they've been a huge part of the team for so long. But it’s also reassuring to know that we'll be returning three out of the four swimmers on all of our relays from sections.
"Landon, Kale, and Bennett all have very strong chances of qualifying (for state) in individual events next season," Hills said. "Young guys like (ninth-grader) Tyler Guenin, (eighth-grader) Charlie Cutts and (ninth-grader) Sam Lindeen are poised to contribute even more next season as well."
Shakopee's other four seniors this season were Drew Christman, Kael Lunser-Cahill, Dustin Theis and Cole Truax.
Shakopee was a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018.
The Sabers also won back-to-back SSC titles in 2018 and 2019. The team has 5-4 in the league duals the last two seasons.