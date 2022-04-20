Jacob Rhinesmith is still following his dream of playing in the big leagues.
The 2015 Shakopee High School graduate has opened this spring in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, home of the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Senators. He was called up from Single-A last August from the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
Between Harrisburg and Wilmington last summer, Rhinesmith hit .250 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 53 RBIs in 107 games.
As of April 20, Rhinesmith has played in 310 career games in the minors. He was selected in the 18th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft by the Nationals, the 551st selection overall.
In his first professional game with the Auburn Doubledays, a rookie affiliate for the Nationals, Rhinesmith went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
The 25-year-old has a .261 average with 20 home runs, 73 doubles, eight triples and 152 RBIs in four-plus seasons in the minors. His 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhinesmith, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound outfielder, played one season of Division I baseball at Western Kentucky University before getting drafted.
That year he was named to the Conference USA All-Conference first team. He hit .306 with 14 home runs, 43 RBIs and 45 runs scored.
Rhinesmith led the Hilltoppers with 23 multi-hit games and was one of only nine players in Division I that season with 13 or more home runs and stolen bases.
In 2019, Rhinesmith got a three at bats for the Nationals in spring training, collecting one hit.
Rhinesmith is the first Shakopee baseball player to get drafted since 2008 when Chase Hentges was selected in the 14th round by the Kansas City Royals.
Rhinesmith was a two-time All-Missota Conference selection for the Sabers. He played his first two seasons of college baseball at Indians Hills Community College in Iowa. He then went to Western Kentucky for the 2017-18 campaign.