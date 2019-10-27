Chaska High School graduate Micah Roane is no longer a member of the Gophers football team after being removed due to a DWI arrest.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Roane, a walk-on from Shakopee, was arrested early morning on Sunday, Oct. 20 by University of Minnesota police for driving while intoxicated.
The newspaper reported Roane was pulled over on his moped at 2:29 a.m. for driving without a headlamp and failure to make a complete stop near the U’s campus.
He was booked in Hennepin County Jail at 4:31 a.m. and released a few hours later.
Roane was a redshirt freshman and had not appeared in a game for Minnesota. At Chaska High School, he was named to the Associated Press all-state first team in 2017.