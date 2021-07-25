The Shakopee legion baseball team made a strong run in the Sub-State 3 tournament, but came up a little short.
Fifth-seeded Eden Prairie denied Shakopee a state berth with a 4-1 win in the title game July 25. Third-seeded Shakopee went 3-2 in the postseason and finished the summer with a 16-11 overall record.
Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Chaska July 20 and followed with a 6-1 loss to seventh-seeded Orono in the semifinals July 21.
Shakopee won twice in the losers bracket to stay alive and get to the title game, beating fourth-seeded Prior Lake 4-1 July 23 and then winning 5-2 in a rematch with Orono July 24.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, Jacob Skogrand tossed a complete game for Shakopee. He gave up four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four.
Eden Prairie led 4-1 after two innings.
Ethan Hintz finished 3 for 3 for the Shakopee while John Sullivan drove in the team's lone run.
Against Orono, Sullivan pitched a gem with a complete game. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits.
Shakopee scored two runs in both the third and fifth innings to go up 6-1. Alex Broholm doubled and drove in a run, while Hintz went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Sullivan also had an RBI, while Christian Fielder walked twice and scored two runs.
In beating Prior Lake, Luke Witts tossed a complete game, giving up one run on seven hits with five strikeouts. Shakopee scored two runs in the fifth inning to go up 4-1.
Skogrand finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Fielder went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Hintz also drove in a run. Sullivan scored a pair of runs, getting on base twice with a pair of walks.
In the loss to Orono, Shakopee fell behind 4-0 after two innings and couldn't recover. Skogrand took the loss, working three innings and allowing four runs (two earned).
Joey Roder struck out six in three innings of relief, giving up a run. Hintz allowed one run in one relief inning, striking out two.
Alex Duncan doubled and scored a run for Shakopee. Roder had an RBI, while Tayden Fredericks finished 2 for 3.
In the win over Chaska, Shakopee overcame a 4-0 deficit after two innings, breaking a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Tyler Ho powered the offense, finishing 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs. Roder doubled and drove in a run, while Hintz finished 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Sullivan finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored.