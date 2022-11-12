Saber Seniors

Shakopee Athletic Director Matt Hanson joins seniors (from left) Alex Duncan, Jaden Case, Raegan Kraft, Megan McGraw and Haley Zelen after they signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.

 Twitter photo by @ShakopeeSchools

Five Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.

Haley Zelen and Raegan Kraft will both be headed to Division I programs, while Jaden Case, Alex Duncan and Megan McGraw will compete at the Division II level.

