Five Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.
Haley Zelen and Raegan Kraft will both be headed to Division I programs, while Jaden Case, Alex Duncan and Megan McGraw will compete at the Division II level.
Zelen, who won the 100 freestyle at the Class AA state swim meet last year and was seventh in the 200 freestyle, will swim in the Big Ten next year at the University of Wisconsin.
Kraft will compete in softball in the Summit League at the University of North Dakota. This spring she will be in her second varsity season for the Sabers. Her sophomore year was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGraw will be on the women's soccer field next fall at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The Golden Eagles compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
This past season, McGraw helped the Sabers earned double-digit wins for the second straight year, including a 10-6-2 mark this fall.
Case and Duncan will both play baseball at the next level at Minnesota State University, Mankato and St. Cloud State University, respectively. Both schools compete in the NSIC.
Both Case and Duncan helped the Sabers to a runner-up finish last spring in Section 2AAAA.
Duncan hit .301 with a home run and 14 RBIs for Shakopee, while Case hit .262 with a home run and nine RBIs. Case also started 11 games on the mound and had 53 strikeouts in 49 innings of work.