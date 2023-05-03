Senior Vincenzo Miller and ninth-grader Samantha Carr have had a strong start to the spring for the Shakopee boys and girls track teams.
The two represented the Sabers at the 12th annual Hamline Elite Meet April 29 at Klass Field in St. Paul. The competition features many of the state's top performers from all three classes.
Miller won the boys' 110 hurdles, tying the school record with a time of 14.74. That mark was set back in 1989 by Matt Arbeiter.
Carr didn't break her own school record in the girls' long jump (18-6), but her mark of 18-1 was good enough for first place. She was also fourth in the high jump (5-3).
Both Miller and Carr picked up wins for host Shakopee in the South Suburban Conference Relays May 2, along with ninth-grader Kacie Claessens.
Miller had the fastest time in the 110 hurdles (15.0), while Carr claimed the long jump (17-6). Claessens won the girls' 100 hurdles (16.35).
The Shakopee boys were fourth in the team standings with 138 points behind Rosemount (224), Prior Lake (160) and Lakeville North (156). Lakeville South was fifth (131), followed by Eagan (126), Farmington (124), Eastview (73), Burnsville (70) and Apple Valley (65).
On the girls side, Rosemount also won (202), followed by Lakeville South (180), Prior Lake (178), Eagan (170.6), Farmington (165), Lakeville North (137.5), Eastview (129.3), Shakopee (98), Apple Valley (37.5) and Burnsville (20.5).
For the Saber boys, the 4x800 relay team of junior Trentyn Coleman and sophomores Ryan Becker, Mitchell Blenkush and Colin Hokanson was fourth (8:48.16).
The 4x100 team of senior Andrew McCall, juniors Ben Holte and Devin Menzez and sophomore Sir Brody Miller took fifth (44.69), as did the 4x400 team of Hokanson, Becker, senior Maxwell Meeh and sophomore Aaron Nelson (3:38.15).
The distance medley team of Coleman, Blenkush, senior Quinn Froats and sophomore Easton Raboin ended up sixth (11:44.18).
Holte ended up fifth in the high jump for the Sabers (5-10), while junior Brandon Connelly tied for ninth (5-6). Connelly was also sixth in the triple jump (39-5 1/2), while senior Abraham Ochalla was ninth in the long jump (18-9 1/2).
Junior Mason Wozny took seventh in the discus (126-06), while senior Adam Rasmussen tied for ninth (122-05) and was also seventh in the shot put (44-05).
Sophomore Alan Thomas led the Sabers in the 300 hurdles taking seventh (43.42). Ninth grader Owen Stuwe was eighth in the 3,200 (10:26), while senior Braden Burger took 10th (10:41).
For the Shakopee girls, senior Lauren Dubois finished second in the high jump (5-0), while sophomore Raeana Skattum tied for seventh (4-10) and ninth- grader Riya Shah tied for 10th (4-8).
Senior Joel Makem was fifth in the 300 hurdles (48.70) for Shakopee.
Senior Natalie Giese tied for seventh in the pole vault (7-6). Senior Rebecca Hansen ended up ninth in the long jump (15-9 1/4), while senior Abigail McBeain was 10th in the discus (103-01).
The girls' 4x100 team of Claessens, Carr and seniors Lillian Allen and Megan Grausnick took fifth (51.77), while Carr, Allen, junior Madalyn Schwichtenberg and senior Annika Willmert took sixth in the 4x200 (1:51.55).
The SSC Championships for the Sabers will be May 23-24 in Burnsville.