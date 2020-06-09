Due to COVID, there will be no traditional Saber Strength this summer, the Shakopee activities department announced.
However, the strength and conditioning coaches will be providing a free, virtual course through Canvas for Shakopee's student-athletes this summer.
The course is designed to help athletes train at home with limited access to fitness equipment.
Starting on Monday, June 15, live videos will be available for Shakopee's student-athletes.
All athletes will need to review the waiver first, then the videos will open for them.
The workouts will have example videos for certain exercises so athletes know exactly how to perform the routines. Workouts will range between 30 to 45 minutes daily, with a finisher challenge that recurs each Friday for one month. The videos will be in a Day1/ Day 2 format with an upper and lower body set up, a flexibility, a core and a speed training rotation for each of the days.
To sign up for the program go to https://shakopee.instructure.com/enroll/G3A6E3.
If you have any questions about the program, please feel free to reach out to Matt Iverson at miverson@shakopee.k12.mn.us or Jaymee Ostrom jostrom@shakopee.k12.mn.us.