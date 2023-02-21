AJ Smith

Shakopee senior AJ Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state at 120 pounds heading into the Section 6AAA individual tournament.

 Shakopee Wrestling photo

For the first time in a dozen years, the Shakopee wrestling team was not in the section title match.

The team portion of the Sabers' season ended Feb. 17 in the Section 6AAA semifinals. Second-seeded Eden Prairie earned a 38-31 win over third-seeded Shakopee.

