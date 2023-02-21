For the first time in a dozen years, the Shakopee wrestling team was not in the section title match.
The team portion of the Sabers' season ended Feb. 17 in the Section 6AAA semifinals. Second-seeded Eden Prairie earned a 38-31 win over third-seeded Shakopee.
The Sabers rolled in the quarterfinals, pinning sixth-seeded Edina 50-18.
Shakopee was the defending champions, winning the Section 6AAA crown last year over Waconia. From 2011 to 2021, the Sabers were in Section 2AAA where the team won four straight titles from 2018 to 2021 and also three state championships in that span (2019, 2020 and 2021).
Shakopee was the Section 2AAA runner-up seven straight years from 2011 to 2017.
The Sabers finished the team portion of the season with a 16-6 record, including 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference duals. Ninth-ranked Apple Valley ended Shakopee's string of seven straight conference titles with a 38-36 win back on Jan. 11.
That Eagles' victory also halted the Sabers' conference dual win streak at 63 straight. Shakopee went into the season having won 58 straight league duals.
Up next for the Sabers is the Section 6AAA individual tourney, which is Feb. 24-25 in Edina. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Shakopee has four ranked wrestlers heading into the individual sections — sophomore Tyler Turzinski (No. 7, 106), senior AJ Smith (No. 4, 120), ninth grader Kyler Walters (No. 8. 126) and senior Leo Tukhlynovych (No. 2, 160).
In total, there are 22 ranked wrestlers in Section 6AAA with Eden Prairie having the most with seven. Waconia has six, followed by the four from the Sabers, two from Edina and one each from Minnetonka and Chaska/Chanhassen.
Waconia beat Eden Prairie 34-29 for the section team title.
In the quarterfinal win over Edina, Shakopee had five wins by fall — junior Ben Suchta at 113, junior Ryan Bruckner at 126, junior Connor Warren at 138, junior Jack Ferguson at 170 and senior Timothy Lacina at 182.
Turzkinski earned a 4-2 decision at 106 for the Sabers, while sophomore Kyle Linville won 7-5 at 145 and ninth grader Ethan Aceves had a 12-7 victory at 152. Tukhlynovych won by technical fall (16-1) at 160, while Smith had a forfeit won at 120.
Against Eden Prairie, the Sabers led 31-20 going into the final three matches, but the Eagles won all three by pin, which them 18 more team points.
Getting falls for Shakopee in the loss were Warren at 138, Tukhlynovych at 160, Ferguson at 170 and Lacina at 182. Turnzinski won 6-2 at 106, while Smith earned a major decision (16-8) at 120.
This year's Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. St. Michael-Albertville is the defending champion. The Sabers were third at state last year.
The team tournament is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.