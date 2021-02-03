The Shakopee boys hockey team is off to its best-ever start in the South Suburban Conference.
The Sabers have won four of their first six league games, including a 4-1 victory at Lakeville North Jan. 28 and a 3-1 home triumph over Eagan Jan 30.
The four wins are already the most the Sabers have had in the SSC since joining the 10-team league back at the start of the 2014-15 season.
In fact, going into this season, Shakopee's combined league mark the previous six years was 6-91-4.
"Things are starting to come together," Sabers coach Calvin Simon said. "We are happy to be playing well and finding ways to win hockey games early in the season. The SSC is about as competitive as any conference in the state, so we can't be satisfied yet. We now have to learn how to manage success and stay hungry."
Simon said desire and discipline are two things being preached to the team.
"If our desire is to win hockey games, then we have to be disciplined and do the things we train on in practice," Simon said. "When we get out of system and lose our discipline, we either give up goals or miss opportunities to create scoring chances.
In both of our losses, we lost our discipline in the second period and you just can't do that against teams in our conference if you want to win," Simon added.
Shakopee's two losses are to 7-1 to Rosemount and 9-1 to No. 6-ranked Lakeville South. The Sabers' other two wins are 5-1 over Apple Valley to open the season back on Jan. 14 and 2-1 at Eastview.
Through the first six games, sophomore Jackson Vogel and junior Jere Huson were leading the team with seven points. Both had three goals and four assists.
Senior John Kettle also had three goals for the Sabers, while junior Evan Hansen had two goals and two assists. Senior Alex McCarvel had a goal and two assists, while senior Luke Schmitz had two goals and an assist.
Senior Matt Loiselle and sophomore Zane Orchard each had three assists.
"Our power play needs to improve," Simon said. "But, despite not scoring as much as we would like to on the power play, we have still found ways to win games. If we can dial in our discipline on the power play and run our stuff, we will score goals."
Senior Soren Pederson has a 2.43 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage for the Sabers, playing two-thirds of the minutes in goal through the first six games. Senior Jacek Hummel also has seen time in net with an 833 save percentage.
Shakopee's entire schedule this winter is in the SSC due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season ends March 13 at Farmington.
The Section 2AA playoffs will follow. There's hope there will be a state competition — there were none for fall sports — but dates and venues have not yet been determined for winter sports.
Section 2AA is strong with the likes of No. 4 Eden Prairie and No. 8 Prior Lake in the field. Minnetonka, Holy Family and Chaska are also strong teams.
Since joining the top class at the start of 2007-08 season, Shakopee is 0-13 in postseason play and have been outscored 108-12 in the process.
One of Simon's goals heading into this season was to get that first playoff for the program in Class 2A and go from there.