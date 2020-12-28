Swimmers love the water, but dry-land training has always part of their regiment preparing for a season.
Only this year, it's been nothing but dry-land training for the Shakopee boys swimming team over the last six weeks. They've had no choice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
When Gov. Tim Walz shut down all youth and high school sports for four weeks back on Nov. 18, the Sabers could not get in the pool to prepare for their season like they usually do.
It's been nothing but Zoom meetings and individual dry-land training three times a week in the month of December for the team.
In-person practices in the water can start Jan. 4, and Sabers coach Eric Hills is looking forward to it.
"Being in the pool is always the best way for us to train but we do dry-land training to compliment what we do in the pool typically so this hasn't been a stretch," Hills said. "Swimmers need a strong core, good cardiovascular endurance, good flexibility and lean muscle to be able to swim fast, so we've been doubling down on that."
The Sabers' season will begin Jan. 14 taking on Burnsville in a South Suburban Conference virtual meet. The SSC dual meet schedule goes until Feb. 26.
The Section 2AA meets follow, but the Minnesota State High School League still has not decided if there will be a state meet yet. There were no state competitions for fall sports.
Last year, Shakopee had two swimmers and a diver at state and two were seniors. The Sabers went 2-7 in league duals after winning the SSC title the previous two seasons.
So last winter was sort of a down year for the program, after it finished runner-up in the state team standings in 2018 and 11th in 2019. Shakopee was 37th last year.
Senior Evan Schroeder is the lone Saber back who competed at state last year. He was 20th in the 100 freestyle and 21st in the 50 freestyle.
Senior Nick Wieczorek nearly made state last season in the 200 and 500 freestyle. He made it to the finals (top eight) in both of those events and finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Senior Aidan Bergerson was 10th in the 100 butterfly and 14th in the 100 backstroke for Shakopee at sections last winter Senior Andrew Leisure will be one to watch on the diving board this season.
"Our team is fortunate to have a dedicated group of athletes willing to work hard even when we cannot be together or get in a pool," Hills said.
The Sabers were fifth in the Section 2AA team standings last year behind four teams that were ranked in the state's top 10 all season — Minnetonka, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake.
Edina won the state team title last year, followed by runner-up Chaska/Chanhassen and third-place Minnetonka. Eden Prairie was fifth.