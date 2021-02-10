The Shakopee girls hockey team has rebounded after a slow start.
The Sabers dropped their first four South Suburban Conference games of the season only to win their next four, including a 3-0 shutout at Burnsville Feb. 6 and a 2-1 home victory over Farmington Feb. 9.
Shakopee (4-4 overall) also has a 3-2 victory Prior Lake Feb. 2 and a 3-0 shutout over Eagan Jan. 30.
"We had a slow start, but are now playing to level we've expected from our team," Shakopee coach Erin Hunt said. "The girls have been consistently working hard, but struggled to find the back of the net and to find the team play early on.
"As of late, we've had outstanding goaltending, discipline in the defensive zone, and more success in our special teams and offensive zone play," Hunt added.
Junior goalie Alexandra Boots made 26 saves to get the shutout versus Burnsville. She finished with 35 saves against Farmington, including 15 stops in the first period.
Boots has started the first eight games in goal for Shakopee, earning two shutouts and posting a 1.46 goals-against average.
Senior Kenzie Bachelor, who will play Division I next year in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, has led the offense. She scored five goals and added four assists in the first eight games.
Sophomore Annika Willmert leads the team in assists with seven, adding a goal.
Senior Megan Bode and sophomore Raegen Nash had the Sabers' goals in the win over Farmington, while Bachelor, Willmert, sophomore Emma Meyer and senior Erika Girard each had assists.
Against Burnsville, Heyer, Girard and junior Olivia Grabianowski tallied for Shakopee. Bachelor finished with two assists, while Willmert had one.
Twelve of Boots' 26 saves came in the second period.
Shakopee hopes to be a factor in the Section 2AA playoffs, which will begin the third week of March. The Sabers' final regular season game is March 13 versus Apple Valley.
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state tournaments for all winter sports. Dates and venues are still to be determined for girls hockey.
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka will be the team to beat in Section 2AA when the playoffs start. Eden Prairie, Holy Family and Chaska/Chanhassen are strong contenders as well. Bloomington Jefferson, Prior Lake and New Prague are also in the field.
Hunt hopes her team continues to build momentum for the playoffs playing in the tough SSC.
"As the season goes on, it will be important to find consistency in our overall play and to capitalize on our scoring opportunities," she said.
The Sabers' four losses this winter are 3-2 to Rosemount, 2-0 to No. 7 Lakeville South, 4-1 to No. 10 Eastview and 2-1 to Lakeville North.
Last season, Shakopee lost 2-1 to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA semifinals, capping off a 14-9-2 season. The Sabers were 10-6-2 in the SSC last winter.