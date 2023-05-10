Brielle Olsonoski

Ninth-grader Brielle Olsonoski has control of the ball in Shakopee’s 11-4 South Suburban Conference home win over the Apple Valley-Burnsville May 1.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

After a tough start to the spring, the Shakopee girls lacrosse team picked up its first three wins of the season.

The Sabers’ first South Suburban Conference victory was May 1 at home, 11-4 over Apple Valley-Burnsville. That came between two non-league road wins — 6-5 over Hopkins April 29 and 11-7 against Hutchinson May 6.

