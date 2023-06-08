The Shakopee boys lacrosse team finally weathered the Storm in the Section 2 title game June 7.
The Chanhassen Storm, that is.
The second-seeded Sabers earned their first-ever trip to state with an 11-9 road victory over top-seeded Chanhassen. Sophomore Landon Toward sparked the offense with three goals, while junior goalie Weston Brosam made 11 saves in net and also scored a goal.
The Storm had beaten the Sabers in the last two section finals, winning 13-12 last spring and 12-11 in 2021.
Shakopee will take a 13-3 overall record into the state tournament, which is June 13, 15 and 17 at White Bear Lake and Stillwater High Schools. State brackets come out June 10 and can be found at mshsl.org/sports-and-activities/lacrosse-boys.
When Sean Pollock took over the Shakopee program in 2015, the team had just two wins that year. He’s slowly built the Sabers into one of the state’s best teams, including the program’s first-ever South Suburban Conference title this spring with a 6-1 mark.
The Sabers have a 45-8 record in the regular season over the last four seasons, and is 8-3 in the playoffs.
In the title game, Shakopee held a 6-5 lead at halftime and came out fast in the third quarter. The first goal came from Brosam, who went coast to coast with the ball and scored on a point-blank shot from out front.
Brosam tried to go coast to coast with the ball in the first half a couple times as the Storm refused to check him. The first time led to a Saber timeout and the second a turnover.
But the third time provided an unlikely goal, which seemed to ignite the Sabers as the bench went crazy following Brosam’s second goal of the season.
Toward and senior Zane Orchard also scored in the third period to give the Sabers a 9-6 lead heading into the final frame. Sophomore Jacob Lee scored 1:43 into the fourth quarter to give the Sabers a four-goal lead.
The Storm fought back with a pair of goals, before Toward scored again to put the Sabers up 11-8 with just under five minutes to play.
Senior Linus Toward also had a goal for the Sabers in the win, his team-leading 61st of the season. Orchard finished with two goals, while juniors Charlie Lindahl and Jake Marschall and sophomore Zach Docteru all scored once.
Shakopee earned a spot in the title game with a 7-5 home win over third-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinals June 5 and a 6-5 victory over seventh-seeded Chaska in the quarterfinals June 1.
Against Eden Prairie, Linus Toward led the way with three goals. However, Orchard had the biggest goal of the game, giving the Sabers a 6-5 lead with a goal with 2:57 left in regulation.
Senior Owen Block iced the game with a goal in the final seconds. Marschall also scored in the win, while junior Tanner Bachelor had two assists and Lindahl and senior Harrison Vega each had one.
Brosam finished with nine saves. He had 11 stops in the victory over Chaska.
Linus Toward finished with four goals, while Landon Toward scored twice. Orchard finished with a goal and two assists, while Marschall had a goal and Block chipped in an assist.