The Shakopee boys basketball team is not about to let back-to-back defeats slow it down.
The No. 5-ranked Sabers opened the season winning nine straight South Suburban Conference games, before falling 60-51 at No. 4-ranked Eastview Feb. 16.
Shakopee followed with a 55-49 home loss at Rosemount Feb. 18.
"Obviously, we are thrilled with our start, but being undefeated can put a weight on kids," Sabers coach Jacob Dammann said. "The pressure mounts and the stress seems to heighten with each win.
"We had our best practice of the year the day following our (Eastview) loss, so I think having that weight off our shoulders will help us stay loose, have fun and compete at a high level in practice," Dammann added.
The Sabers' ultimate goal is to get to the Section 2AAAA title game like last season. However, that game versus unbeaten Eden Prairie never was never played last March 13.
The Minnesota State High School League was forced to shut down all section finals across the state that same morning due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eden Prairie lost its top-five players from that team, so Section 2AAAA is expected to be more wide open this winter.
Shakopee ends the regular season March 12 with a rematch at home versus Eastview. The section tournament starts March 16 with the title game set for March 25.
Seventh-ranked Chaska and Shakopee are the only two teams ranked in Section 2AAAA. Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Edina, Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state competitions for all winter sports. Boys basketball will begin quarterfinal play March 30-31.
The semifinals are April 6-8 and the title games for all four classes are April 9-10. The Target Center in Minneapolis has been tentatively set as the venue.
Shakopee's last state berth was in 2015 when it finished third.
"Section 2AAAA is always very competitive and remains that way this year," Dammann said. "There is great parity among the teams and it will be interesting to see how the section plays out."
In the loss to Eastview, junior Quinten Snell led the Sabers with 13 points, while senior Mick Wherley scored 10 and junior Yonis Mohamud finished with nine. Junior Nick Katona added seven points and junior Sam West scored six.
"Credit to Eastview; they have good length and played aggressive which altered a lot of our shots, caused us to shoot poorly, play on our heels and turn the ball over," Dammann said. "I was happy to see how we fought to the end."
In the loss to Rosemount, the Sabers fell behind 32-22 at the half and didn't recover. Katona led the team with nine points, while West, Snell, Wherley and senior Mike Pennington each scored seven.
Through 11 games, junior Cade McGraw was leading Shakopee at 11.1 points per game, while Wherley was at 11.0 and Katona was a 10.1.