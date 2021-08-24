The Shakopee girls tennis team has some experience back on the court this fall.
The Sabers have seven returning players from last season, which didn't start on time and was disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This season will start on time and Shakopee is looking to be competitive in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AA.
"Last season brought about many new experiences for our players both on and off the tennis court," Sabers coach Jenny Larsen said. "They were so happy they had a high school season last fall, even though it looked quite different than previous seasons.
"Heading into this season, our players are excited to have a season complete with both conference and non-conference matches," Larsen added. "Last season, we only played conference matches before the postseason, which consisted of team sections.
"The girls are really looking forward to the opportunity to compete against a wider variety of teams and are just so grateful for another opportunity to play high school tennis."
The seven return players back for the Sabers are seniors Grace Grosskurth, Holly Schmidt, Edie Schmidt and Abbey Youngvorst and juniors Lilly Allen, Shalu Arun and Cambelle Jossart.
Juniors Molly Morrow, Faith Scott, Julia Witt and Emma Zauhar and ninth-grader Ava Kale are also expected to contribute to the varsity.
"Every player on our team has the opportunity to take on a leadership role," Larsen said. "They all have the chance to inspire and motivate each other throughout the season by showcasing their positive attitude, full effort and integrity to the sport.
"As coaches, some of our greatest joys have come from watching our players lead one another and strengthen their confidence in not only themselves but in their teammates as well," Larsen added.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring, but girls tennis in Section 2AA wasn't affected much. There are 18 teams in the field, split into north and south sub-sections.
The north is the much tougher sub-section, and that's what Shakopee is in, which also includes perennial power Minnetonka. The Skippers have won 11 of the last 13 Section 2AA titles, including the last three.
Prior Lake and Shakopee are the only teams from the SSC in the section. The SSC has been pretty deep over the years. Eagan and Eastview have had strong teams, as have Lakeville North and Lakeville South. Burnsville has also been emerging the last couple years.
Larsen believes if her Sabers plays a team and work together they can compete in the SSC.
"Tennis is a unique sport as there is an individual aspect to it," Larsen said. "The girls always get very excited for the high school season because they really have the opportunity to come together and play for one another.
"Offseason tennis does not always have this component to it and, as coaches, we really see how much they love coming together each fall to play together as a high school team," Larsen added. "Another strength this team has is the ability to push each other to improve and grow everyday.
"They know the importance of making their teammates better in addition to making themselves better."
The Sabers' regular season runs through Sept. 29 when they end it at home versus Eden Prairie, a section foe.
The Section 2AA team tournament starts Oct. 6.