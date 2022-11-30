Saber Seniors

Seniors Bennett Burfeind (front) and Landon Vaupel are back to lead Shakopee in the pool this winter.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys swimming team has some talent returning, but not a lot of depth.

Seniors Bennett Burfeind and Landon Vaupel and junior Kale Flemming were three-fourths of the Sabers’ 400 freestyle relay team that finished 13th at the Class AA state meet last year.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events