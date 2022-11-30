The Shakopee boys swimming team has some talent returning, but not a lot of depth.
Seniors Bennett Burfeind and Landon Vaupel and junior Kale Flemming were three-fourths of the Sabers’ 400 freestyle relay team that finished 13th at the Class AA state meet last year.
Vaupel also competed in the 100 freestyle and took 20th.
But behind those three swimmers, along with senior divers Matt Leisure and Justin Luce, there’s not a ton depth.
“Our immediate goal for this season is to increase our numbers,” Shakopee coach Eric Hills said. “Since COVID-19, our team has been small.”
Prior to the pandemic, the Sabers had a ton of success in the pool. The team was a program-best second in the state team standings in 2018, and it also won back-to-back South Suburban Conference titles in 2018 and 2019.
Shakopee has finished 5-4 in league duals the last two seasons.
“We look forward to many competitive dual meets,” Hills said. “We’ll need some guys to step up to fill the shoes of our out-going senior class. Beyond that, our goal is for every athlete to improve over the course of the season and achieve their lifetime best swims and scores.
“Lastly, we would love to see a couple relays and at least three individuals qualify for state,” Hills added. “We think we have the athletes in place, but we will need to find a swimmer or two to step into that fourth leg of relays. We also should have a diver or two in the mix for state.”
Shakopee competes in Section 2AA and the field is loaded with quality teams, including Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The two Lake Conference schools finished second and third, respectively, in the state team standings last winter.
Prior Lake, Chaska/Chanhassen, Burnsville, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year.
The Sabers will open the SSC dual season Dec. 9 at home versus Apple Valley and will end it Feb. 7 at home to Eagan.
This year’s Section 2AA meet is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are the first day, followed by diving and then the finals on the last day.
The Class AA state meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
“It should be a really fun season,” Hills said. “I’m excited to see all the new seventh- and eighth-grade swimmers that we have who have swimming experience. That bodes really well for the future of our program.
“Lastly, we are excited about our top guys because I think they have what it takes to qualify for and do damage at the state meet in March.”