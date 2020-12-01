The Shakopee volleyball team made a run at the title in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference this fall.
But the Sabers fell a game short in a season shortened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifth-ranked Shakopee wrapped up the fall Nov. 20 with a three-set loss to No. 2 Eagan, finishing the SSC season with a 9-3 mark.
Second-ranked Lakeville North won the title with a 10-2 record, followed by Eagan (9-2), the Sabers and No. 6 Lakeville South (6-2).
The SSC is considered the top league in the state. The top-four teams were ranked in the top 10 all season long.
Both of Lakeville North's losses were to Shakopee. The Sabers split two matches with Eagan and lost their only match to Lakeville South.
Back on Nov. 18, Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week shutdown for all youth and high school sports across the state (Nov. 21 to Dec. 18). So there no were Section 2AAA playoffs for the Sabers.
Shakopee would have been the No. 1 seed for the second straight year. Section 2AAA is arguably the toughest in the state. It also had three teams ranked, including Minnetonka and Chaka, both tied at No. 8.
Shakopee won the section crown in 2018, but lost in the section quarterfinals last year to Chaska in its title defense. The Sabers were fifth at state in 2018.
The program won three straight state titles from 2007 to 2009 and took fourth in 2012.
The loss to Eagan Nov. 20 was the last match for 10 Shakopee seniors — Ary Forsberg, Erica Weiler, Anna Rolley, Sarah Hansen, Kasey Manivanh, Tabitha Heller, Katie Mandt, Brenna Bieniek, Katherine Jakubowsky and Makayla Cizek.
Junior Maddie Lipetzky led the Sabers' offensive attack with a team-best 104 kills in 12 matches. Rolley finished with 90 kills, followed by junior Nicole Christy with 79, Forsberg with 60 and Bieniek with 47.
Junior Emma Horning paced the offense with a team-high 239 set assists. Junior Kate Cordes was second with 101, while Teller finished with 39.
In digs, Teller led the way with 159, followed by Horning (104), Cordes (69), Lipetzky (57), junior Olivia McCall (49), Christy (42) and Hansen (41).
Horning led the team at the service line with 26 aces, while Lipetzky had 17 and Cordes ended up with 15.
In blocks, Lipetzky finished with 50 to lead the team, followed by Jakubowsky (35), Bieniek (21), Mandt (17) and junior Maddie Meyer (14).
Led by Lipetzky, Shakopee should again be in thick of the SSC title chase next year and one of the teams to beat in Section 2AAA. The program has been able to reload the talent pool over the years and that should continue next fall.
Since joining the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school, the Sabers have a league record of 43-23 overall. The team was second last year with an 8-1 mark.
Going into the season, the Sabers averaged 19 match wins over six seasons, so the program continues to be one of the state's elite year in and year out.