The Shakopee boys swimming team has been making some big splashes in the South Suburban Conference pool.
The Sabers have won four straight duals to improve their record to 5-2 overall, including a 115-71 win over Apple Valley Feb. 9 and a 96-90 victory over Farmington Feb. 12.
The win over Farmington came down to the final race, the 400 freestyle relay. The dual was tied 86-86, so the winner of the relay would earn eight team points and claim the dual.
The foursome of seniors Nick Wieczorek, Evan Schroeder and Aidan Bergerson and junior Ben Thompson came through for the Sabers, winning with a time of 3:20.41.
Shakopee's 200 freestyle relay team of Thompson, Wieczorek, sophomore Landon Vaupel and ninth-grader Kale Flemming was also a winner (1:37.41).
Individual wins for Shakopee went to Schroeder in the 50 freestyle (22.73) and the 100 freestyle (49.24), Wieczorek in the 500 freestyle (4:59.48), Bergerson in the 100 butterfly (54.75) and senior Andrew Leisure in diving (176.65 points).
Shakopee's 200 medley team of Bergerson, Schroeder, senior David Jones and sophomore Bennett Burfeind was second (1:46.80), as was Bergerson in the 200 freestyle (1:55.89), Wieczorek in the 200 individual medley (2:05.70), Jones in the 50 freestyle (24.56), Burfeind in the 100 butterfly (57.74), Vaupel in the 100 freestyle (53.02) and sophomore Justin Luce in diving (171.90).
Against Apple Valley, the Sabers won eight events. Jones won two of them, claiming the 50 freestyle (24.23) and the 100 freestyle (53.09). Wieczorek was also a double winner, taking the 200 individual medley (2:04.39) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.91).
Schroeder was tops in both the 100 butterfly (55.24) and t he 500 freestyle (5;01.92). Bergerson won the 100 backstroke (1:01.69).
The 200 freestyle team of Wieczorek, Flemming, Vaupel and Schroeder was also victorious (1:36.66), while the 200 medley team of Bergerson, Burfeind, Wieczorek and Schroeder ended up second (1:47.46).
Other runner-up finishes for Shakopee went to Bergerson in the 200 freestyle (1:55.90), Leisure in diving (196.05), Flemming in the 100 freestyle (56.41), Burfeind in the 500 freestyle (5:21.29) and senior Carter Brinkman in the 100 butterfly (1:05.24).
Shakopee will end the regular season Feb. 26 at Prior Lake. The Section 2AA meet is March 11-12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state competitions for all winter sports. Swimming is set for March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Back in 2018, the Sabers were a program-best runner-up in the Class AA state team standings. Shakopee also won back-to-back SSC titles in 2018 and 2019.