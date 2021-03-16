The Shakopee wrestling team needs two more wins for a third straight Class 3A state title.
The No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Sabers won their fourth straight Section 2AAA crown March 13 with a 42-21 win over host New Prague in the title match.
The first round of state was also held that day at the same venue and the Sabers earned a 34-25 victory over Section 1AAA champion Northfield.
The state semifinals and title match will be held March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The top-seeded Sabers (23-0) will face fourth-seeded Anoka (24-3), while second-seeded Stillwater (29-2) will meet third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (32-3). Both duals are at 9 a.m. with the winners squaring off for the crown at 11 a.m.
Shakopee has beaten Stillwater in the state title match the last two seasons. St. Michael-Albertville knocked off the Sabers in the 2018 championship dual.
Twenty-two of the Sabers' 23 wins this season have been by double digits. The closest dual Shakopee has had was a 37-30 victory over St. Michael-Albertville back on Jan. 15.
In the win over Northfield, the Sabers trailed 16-10 after 138 pounds. But Shakopee took over from there, winning six of the last eight matches, including two by fall.
Junior Riley Quern earned a major decision (11-3) at 145 pounds for the Sabers, as did senior Sam Treml at 160 (15-3) and sophomore Jadon Hellerud at 182 (10-1).
Senior Joey Johnson won by fall at 195 for Shakopee, followed by win by a technical fall at 220 from senior Tommy Johnson and a win by pin at heavyweight from junior Jade Trelstad.
Senior Blake West won by fall at 113 for the Sabers, while sophomore AJ Smith earned a 14-4 major decision at 120.
Against New Prague, the Sabers again dominated the upper weights, winning the final four matches by fall. Those pins came from Hellerud at 182, Joey Johnson at 195, Trelstad at 220 and Tommy Johnson at heavyweight.
West had win by fall at 113, as did Smith at 120. Sophomore Leo Tukhlynovych earned a 6-0 decision at 126, while senior John Kroll won 10-6 at 145.
In the Section 2AA semifinals March 10, the Sabers rolled to a 58-10 win over fourth-seeded Eastview. Shakopee got a bye in the quarterfinals.
In beating Eastivew, the Sabers picked up eight wins by fall — West at 113, Smith at 120, junior Charlie Webster at 126, Tukhlynovych at 132, senior Seth Bakken at 138, Kroll at 145, senior DJ Smith at 170 and Tommy Johnson at 220.
Other wins included Quern at 152 (14-1), Treml at 160 (8-2) and Joey Johnson at 195 (12-1).