The Shakopee wrestling team's dominance over the South Suburban Conference continues.
The top-ranked Sabers won their fifth straight league title Feb. 27 sweeping a triangular meet at eighth-ranked Prior Lake. Shakopee pinned Eagan 68-6 and the host Lakers 51-12.
The Sabers (16-0 overall in duals) have won 49 straight SSC duals. The last team to beat them was Apple Valley, winning 46-15 back in January of 2016.
The Section 2AAA team tournament is set for March 9-10 in New Prague. The Sabers will be seeking a fourth straight crown. This year's Class 3A state tourney is March 25-27 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Shakopee has won the last two state team championships after taking second to St. Michael-Albertville in 2018.
The Section 2AAA individual tourney is set for March 17 in Shakopee. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes also make the state field.
The Sabers have the most ranked wresters in Section 2AAA with six. Senior Blake West is ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds, while seniors Joey Johnson and Tommy Johnson are both No. 2 at 195 and 220, respectively.
Junior Jade Trelstad is No. 3 at heavyweight, while senior Sam Treml is No. 6 at 160 and sophomore AJ Smith is No. 10 at 120.
The Sabers have been dominate in the upper weights this season. The two Johnsons and Trelstad have a combined record of 45-3, while sophomore Jadon Hellerud is 13-0 at 182.
Tommy Johnson is unbeaten at 17-0, while Joey Johnson has a 14-1 mark and Trelstad is 14-2. West, the defending state champion at 113 pounds, also has a perfect 17-0 record.
Other records for Sabers include Smith (12-1), Treml (14-3), sophomore Leo Tukhlynovych (13-1), ninth-grader Connor Warren (9-1), senior DJ Smith (9-1), junior Riley Quern (14-3), senior Seth Bakken (12-3) and senior John Kroll (9-2).
In the win over Prior Lake, Shakopee earned six wins by fall — AJ Smith at 120, Kroll at 145, Quern at 152, Joey Johnson at 195, Tommy Johnson at 220 and Trelstad at heavyweight.
West picked up a 7-0 win at 113 over Alan Koehler, who is ranked No. 1 in the state at 106. Tukjlynovych earned a 4-2 decision at 138 for the Sabers, while Hellerud won 3-0 at 182.
Junior Charlie Webster won by forfeit at 126 for Shakopee.
Against Eagan, the Sabers picked up seven wins by pin — eighth-grader Kyle Linville at 106, AJ Smith at 120, Bakken at 138, Quern at 145, DJ Smith at 170, Hellerud at 182 and Joey Johnson at 195.
Other wins went to West at 113 (forfeit), Tukhlynovych at 132 (technical fall), Treml at 160 (forfeit), Tommy Johnson at 200 (forfeit) and Trelstad at heavyweight (3-2).
Shakopee and Prior Lake are the only teams ranked in Section 2AAA. The two programs have a history in postseason. The Lakers beat the Sabers in the section title match four times in a five-year stretch (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).
However, Shakopee has beaten the the Lakers in their last five meetings, including once in the section semifinals, all the wins were by double digits.
New Prague will also be a strong Section 2AAA contender as well. The Sabers beat the Trojans 49-13 in last year's section title match.