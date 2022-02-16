It's playoff time, something the Shakopee boys hockey team didn't get to experience last season.
The Sabers had to pull out of the Section 2AA tournament last winter due to COVID-19 complications. And that was after the program's first winning season in 15 years.
Section quarterfinal play starts Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 and the title game is March 2. The final two rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
The Sabers (12-11-1 overall, 7-9-1 in the South Suburban Conference) are looking like the No. 7 seed at this point. Eden Prairie (13-10) is looking like the No. 1 seed, followed by Chaska (19-5), Minnetonka (13-9-1) and Prior Lake (15-9).
Chanhassen (18-5-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (9-15) are also in the field.
Shakopee is still seeking its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program. The team is 0-13 overall in the Class 2A playoffs.
The Sabers are 5-2 in their last seven games, including a 7-2 league win versus Farmington Feb. 15. Ninth-grader Cooper Simpson and junior Jackson Vogel led the way with each recording two goals and three assists.
Senior Joe Roder had also had a pair of goals for Shakopee, while junior Ben Turcotte scored once.
Junior Sam Zovic finished with two assists, while eighth-grader Carson Steinhoff, senior George Stamos and junior Weston Brosam each had one assist.
Sophomore Aleksi Huson finished with 23 saves in goal.
The Sabers went into the game off a 5-3 home win over Rosemount Feb. 12 and a 5-3 loss versus Prior Lake Feb. 8 in a pair of league games.
Senior Jere Huson had two goals and an assist against Rosemount, while Simpson had a pair of goals. Junior Linus Toward also scored for the Sabers.
Sophomore Easton Langemo chipped in two assists, while Vogel and eighth-grader Cole Bumgarner each had an assist.
Aleksi Huson finished with 23 saves in goal. In the loss to Prior Lake, he made 32 stops.
Simpson and Roder both had a goal and an assist, while Brosam also scored. Vogel had two assists, while Zovic had one.
Through 24 games, Simpson has team-best 39 points (24 goals, 15 assists), followed by Vogel (16 goals, 22 assists), Steinhoff (5 goals, 21 assists), Jere Huson (8 goals, 15 assists), Roder (9 goals, 10 assists), Bumgarner (4 goals, 13 assists), Toward (5 goals, 13 assists), Langemo (5 goals, 6 assists) and junior Lucas Larson (3 goals, 7 assists).
In goal, Aleksi Huson has two shutouts, an .899 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average.
This year’s Class AA state tourney is set for March 10-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Eden Prairie won the Section 2AA title last winter en route to winning the state crown.