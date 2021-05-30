The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has been gearing up for the playoffs all spring.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers had a program-best 12 wins in the regular season and finished second in the South Suburban Conference with an 8-1 mark.
That earned Shakopee the No. 2 seed in Section 2 behind second-ranked Chanhassen (12-1).
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka (10-3) earned the No. 3 seed, followed by ninth-ranked Eden Prairie (10-3), Orono (5-7), Chaska (7-6), Delano/Rockford (7-6), Mound Westonka (5-8), Waconia (4-9), Holy Family (2-9) and Southwest Christian (0-11).
First-round play starts June 1, followed by the quarterfinals June 3. The semifinals are June 8 and the title game is June 10. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
The Sabers' lone loss in the regular season was 11-10 at home in SSC play versus No. 5 Prior Lake, the 2019 defending state champions.
Shakopee went 3-0 versus section squads, beating Chaska (22-1), Orono (16-3) and Delano/Rockford (23-5).
Sean Pollock is in his sixth season as the Sabers coach. The team won 12 games in 2019 and had a 9-6 mark in 2017. Last season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We can play at a very high level," Pollock said. "To beat the the top tier teams, we just can't mistakes. We have to play our game."
Eden Prairie eliminated Shakopee from the playoffs three straight years (2017-2019), including twice in the semifinals. If the Sabers get the Eagles again in this year's playoffs it will have to be in the title game.
Sophomore Linus Toward and senior Ethan Mostrom led Shakopee's offense in the regular season. Toward led the team with 59 goals, while Mostrom had 30 goals and 27 assists.
Junior Luke Whitbeck finished with 27 goals and 24 assists, while junior Tyrus Laden and senior Joseph Ostertag both had 12 goals. Senior Michael Stack scored nine times, while junior Alex Kellogg and senior Ethan Horner both had eight and sophomore Zane Orchard had six to go along with his 16 assists.
Sophomore Weston Brosam played most of the minutes in goal in the regular season, posting a .629 save percentage.
This year's state tournament starts June 15 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 17 and the title game is June 19. The venue for all three rounds is Stillwater High School.