The Shakopee boys basketball team was not to be denied in the Section 2AAAA title game March 25.
Not by Chaska, and not by COVID-19 either.
Junior Cade McGraw scored a game-high 22 points to lead the top-seeded Sabers to a 66-48 home victory over third-seeded Chaska. It's Shakopee's first state berth since it won back-to-back Section 2AAAA crowns in 2014 and 2015.
Last season, back on March 13, the Sabers were all set to take on unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game. However, the Minnesota State High School League was forced to shut down all section finals across the state that same morning due to the emergence of the pandemic.
Nick Katona was a sophomore on that 23-win team, more of a role player, but his brother Charlie was one of seven seniors. So Nick said he was not only playing for this year's team in the finals, but last year's seniors as well, especially his brother.
The victory over Chaska was a complete team effort, he said.
"It goes to show that everyone on the team has an important role, from the starters to the last one in the game," Katona said. "Our energy was unmatched the whole game, which gave everyone the confidence they needed to perform the way we did."
McGraw missed the last 11 regular season games due to injury. He returned for the playoffs and scored 10 points in the Sabers' 73-46 win over eighth-seeded Chanhassen in the quarterfinal March 16, and had a team-high 18 in the team's 48-40 win over fifth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals March 19.
"Having Cade back in the lineup is huge," Katona said. "Not only does he create scoring opportunities for himself and others, but his ability to shut his man down on defense is outstanding. Cade and I have been playing basketball together since the third grade.
"The chemistry we share on the court is something that no one can take from us," Katona added.
McGraw said winning a section title is something he's been working towards ever since he started playing youth basketball.
"To have those dreams become a reality is surreal," McGraw said. "We played with a ton of energy (against Chaska) and had a lot of fun while doing so. We trusted the guy next to us in every situation.
"We never backed down and it felt like we had the game under control the whole night," McGraw added.
Shakopee (16-5 overall, 13-5 in the South Suburban Conference) went 6-5 without McGraw in the lineup. He showed how valuable of a scorer he is in the title game.
The Sabers led 31-25 at the break and pushed that margin to double digits in the second half. Down 40-29, the Hawks clawed back and trailed only 51-44 with roughly six minutes to play.
But Shakopee ended the game on a 15-4 run with McGraw scoring 13 of his career-high 22 points in that spurt.
"For me, injury has been something I deal with often but it has never beat me down," McGraw said. "The trust my coaches and teammates have in me gives me the confidence to be who I have been since coming back. I couldn’t be doing what I am without this great group of guys."
Senior Mick Wherely was also in double figures in the win for Shakopee with 13 points, while Katona scored 10. Junior Sam West chipped in six points, while juniors Yonis Mohamud and Quinten Snell both scored five.
It's the third straight playoff win for the Sabers over the Hawks.
"All year our coaches have been saying that this group has something special and we proved it (with the win over Chaska)," said Katona, who had a team-high 17 points in the quarterfinal win over Chanhassen. "As exciting and memorable as that win was, we have to put that behind us for now and focus on our next game."
The next game is the Class 4A state quarterfinals, which are set for March 31. The quarterfinal seeds are broken into four teams from the south and four from the north.
Shakopee, the top seed in the south, will take on Owatonna (17-3) at Hastings High School at 7 p.m. The winner will get the winner of Wayzata (16-2) and Duluth East (16-3) in the semifinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis April 8 at 8 p.m.
Champlin Park (21-0), the top seed in the north, will face Champlin Park (12-9) in the quarterfinals, while Cretin-Derham Hall (16-5) will take on Rosemount (15-6).
The title game is April 10 at the Target Center at 8 p.m.