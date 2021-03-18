The Shakopee girls hockey team had its string of five straight wins in the Section 2AA quarterfinals snapped March 16.
The fourth-seeded Sabers scored with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime versus fifth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson, but that exhilaration was shortlived.
The Jaguars ended Shakopee's season scoring three minutes into the extra session. The last time the Sabers lost in the first round of the playoffs was in 2015, falling 3-0 to Chaska/Chanhassen.
Shakopee ended the season with a 9-8 overall mark, including 9-7 in the South Suburban Conference, which was good enough for fifth place. The team opened the season with four straight losses, then won six of its next seven contests.
In the quarterfinal loss to Jefferson, junior Olivia Grabianowski scored the tying goal for the Sabers, her sixth of the year. Eighth-grader Hannah Grabianowski had the assist.
Grabianowski's goal came just 14 second after Jefferson scored to take a 2-1 lead.
The Sabers led 1-0 after the two periods of play. Senior Kenzie Bachelor scored her team-best eighth goal of the season at 13:18 mark of the second frame. Jefferson tied the game 2:10 into the second period.
Junior Alexandra Boots finished with 23 saves for Shakopee. The Sabers outshot the Jaguars 32-26.
Shakopee played a lot of low-scoring close games this winter. The team was 4-4 in games decided by one goal.
The nine wins for the Sabers were the program's fewest since 2013-14 season when the program had just eight wins.
Shakopee will graduate five seniors — Bachelor, Megan Bode, Madison Brislin, Gracie Scott and Erika Girard.
Bachelor and Grabianowski led the team in points with 18. Grabianowski led in assists with 12.
Sophomore Annika Willmert finished with 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) for Shakopee, while sophomore Raegen Nash had 11 (1 goal, 10 assists) and Girard had 10 (3 goals, 7 assists).
Boots started all 17 games in goal for the Sabers, finishing with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts.