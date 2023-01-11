The Shakopee girls basketball team has relied on its defense to win games so far this season.
The Sabers opened the New Year by splitting a pair of South Suburban Conference contests, averaging just 36.5 points in the two games. Shakopee earned a 35-34 home win over Rosemount Jan. 6 and followed with a 49-38 loss at Prior Lake Jan. 10.
The Sabers (4-6 overall, 2-3 in the SSC) are averaging just 46.5 points per game, but are only giving up 46.6. The team has been held to under 40 points four times and under 50 points in four other games.
Shakopee lost a lot of scoring talent from last year's Section 2AAAA championship squad, and only three players from that team who got significant varsity minutes are back. That squad, which won 27 games, averaged 53.3 points per game.
There's still plenty of season left for Shakopee to pick up the scoring slack. However, defense can be the difference in the playoffs, so if Shakopee finds a little more offense there's no reason why it can't contend again for the Section 2AAAA crown.
The section is tough with three ranked teams: No. 3 Chaska, No. 6 Eden Prairie and No. 8 Minnetonka. So far, Shakopee is 1-2 against the section with its win over Waconia and its losses to Prior Lake and Chaska.
Against Prior Lake, the Sabers were down 22-17 at the break and couldn't make up the ground in the second half. Junior Nicole Maenke led the team with 13 points, while ninth grader Sadie Hall was also in double figures with 11.
Junior Olivia Pawlicki chipped in six points for the Sabers.
In the victory over Rosemount, ranked No. 5 at the time, Shakopee held the Irish to just eight points in the first half and led by 16. The Sabers were outscored 26-11 in the second half, but still held on to win.
Junior Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan led Shakopee with seven points, while Maenke, Hall and senior Cassandra Ross both scored six. Pawlicki finished with five points, while senior Shyla Moore scored three.
The Sabers still have section games left against Edina (Jan. 17) and Chanhassen (Feb. 1), along with a rematch with Prior Lake (Feb. 14). So there's opportunity for the team to improve its section seed and get a home game in the quarterfinals, which are March 1.
The semifinals are March 4 and the title game is set for March 10.
Shakopee upset Eden Prairie in last year's title game on the road when then-senior Katie Cordes made a half-court shot at the buzzer for a 50-47 win.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be March 15-18 at Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.