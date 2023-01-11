Nicole Maenke

Junior Nicole Maenke scored six points in Shakopee's 35-34 home win over Rosemount Jan. 6

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls basketball team has relied on its defense to win games so far this season.

The Sabers opened the New Year by splitting a pair of South Suburban Conference contests, averaging just 36.5 points in the two games. Shakopee earned a 35-34 home win over Rosemount Jan. 6 and followed with a 49-38 loss at Prior Lake Jan. 10.

