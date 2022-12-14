If the Shakopee boys hockey team wants to be contender come March, it needs to beat top Section 2AA foes.
That’s exactly what the Sabers did in their season opener Dec. 1, earning a 3-2 road victory over No. 10-ranked Holy Family behind 33 saves from junior goalie Aleksi Huson.
Shakopee followed that up by splitting its first two South Suburban Conference games at home, falling 5-4 in overtime to Lakeville North Dec. 6 and earning a 3-0 win over Apple Valley/Burnsville Dec. 13.
The last time the Sabers played Holy Family was in 2016 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, a 10-0 win for the Fire.
It’s no secret that Shakopee has struggled in the postseason since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 school year. The team is 0-14 in the playoffs in the top class.
Holy Family went into the Dec. 1 game with the Sabers with wins over Blake (7-3) and perennial power Edina (3-2). Over the years, the Fire have been a factor in Section 2AA, despite not ever winning the title.
Shakopee scored two goals in the second period to build a 2-1 lead. Sophomore Cooper Simpson made it 3-1 with a goal with 2:59 left to play in the game.
Ninth grader Carson Steinhoff scored the Sabers’ first goal with Simpson and senior Linus Toward getting the assists. Senior Jackson Vogel followed Steinhoff’s goal with Toward and senior Zane Orchard assisting.
Vogel also assisted on Simpson’s goal.
Huson had 15 saves in both the second and third periods.
In the win over Apple Valley/Burnsville, Huson earned the shutout with 25 saves. Shakopee scored all three of its goals in the third period.
Toward scored first 1:27 into the final frame. Simpson and senior Lucas Larson scored empty-net goals 23 seconds apart in the final minute of the game.
Steinhoff, ninth graders Cooper Siegert and Nate Pederson and junior Joey Brislin each had assists.
In the loss to Lakeville North, Shakopee had 3-2 and 4-3 leads in the third period, but gave them up. The Panthers tallied the game-winner 1:16 into the extra session.
Pederson and Vogel each had a goal and an assist for the Sabers, while Toward and junior Jake Marschall also scored.
Orchard finished with two assists, while Steinhoff had one. Huson finished with 30 saves.
Shakopee will close out 2022 with perhaps its toughest game of the regular season. The Sabers will head north to take on Hermantown at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Hermantown, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, is the defending small-school state champion. The Hawks have made the state field 12 of the last 13 years and are considered one of the best programs in the state regardless of class.
The Sabers will begin the New Year on the SSC ice at Eastview Dec. 3. Shakopee is home Jan. 7 in a league game versus Prior Lake, the defending Section 2AA champions.
Top-ranked Minnetonka looks to be the Section 2AA favorite this season. Perennial power Eden Prairie is also in the field, along with Chaska, Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson.
This year’s Section 2AA tournament starts Feb. 23 with the quarterfinals with the semifinals Feb. 25. The title game will be March. 1.
The Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year’s title game.