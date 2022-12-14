Linus Toward

Senior Linus Toward tries to get a shot on net in Shakopee’s 5-4 home overtime loss to Lakeville North Dec. 6 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Twitter photo by @SaberBoysHockey

If the Shakopee boys hockey team wants to be contender come March, it needs to beat top Section 2AA foes.

That’s exactly what the Sabers did in their season opener Dec. 1, earning a 3-2 road victory over No. 10-ranked Holy Family behind 33 saves from junior goalie Aleksi Huson.

