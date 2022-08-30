Can the Shakopee girls soccer team build off its first double-digit season in wins since 2012?
Last fall, the Sabers had a 10-5-1 overall mark and finished third in the South Suburban Conference with a 7-2-1 record. The 10 wins were the most for the program since going 12-5 in 2012, while the seven league wins were also a program-best.
Shakopee graduated nine seniors from last year's team that lost 1-0 to Chanhassen in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals. Last season was also the first year of three-class soccer across the state.
So what are the expectations for the Sabers this fall?
Shakopee should be able to compete in the SSC and in Section 2AAA. The team split its first two games against section foes on the road, falling 5-2 to Minnetonka Aug. 25 and then beating Eden Prairie 1-0 two days later.
The win over Eden Prairie was the Sabers' first over the Eagles since moving up to the top class of soccer at the start of the 2004-05 season. Since then, the Sabers had been 0-8 against Eden Prairie with six of those losses in the playoffs.
Junior Abby Missman had the lone goal in the Sabers' win, while senior Jessica Nigbur got the shutout in goal.
Missman was third in goals scored last year for Shakopee with four. Senior Megan McGraw was second with six goals.
Seniors Rita Moran, Raeanne Geis and Annika Willmert and juniors Mackenzie Norskog and Claire Helgemo are also back from last year, along with Nigbur, who finished last season with a .927 save percentage and 0.44 goals-against average.
Nigbur, Norskog and Missman are the team's captains.
Last fall was Shakopee's third straight winning season. From 2013 to 2018, the program struggled with a combined overall record of 31-59-7, including 6-34-4 in the SSC.
The Sabers have just two playoff wins from 2013 to 2021. The first one was in 2014 and the last one was in 2020, and both were over Chaska.
Section 2AAA is arguably the toughest in the state with the likes of Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie leading the way over the years. Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Chaska and Waconia are also in the field.
In the first Class 3A poll released Aug. 29, Edina is ranked No. 2 in the state, while Minnetonka is No. 7.
In the SSC, two teams are ranked. Rosemount is No. 1, while Lakeville North is No. 9. The Sabers will open the SSC season Sept. 9 at Lakeville South.
Shakopee's first league home game is Sept. 20 against Farmington, while Rosemount is on the Sabers' home turf Sept. 22.
The first round of Section 2AAA play is set for Oct. 11 with the semifinals Oct. 13. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds.
The title game will be played at a neutral site to be determined Oct. 18. Edina is the defending champion.
The Class AAA state tournament will start Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Nov. 2 and the title game is Nov. 4 with the final two rounds at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Stillwater is the defending champion.
Shakopee's lone state berth came in 2003 when it was the runner-up in Class A.