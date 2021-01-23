The Shakopee boys swimming team is hoping to make a bigger splash in the South Suburban Conference waters this winter.
The Sabers won back-to-back league crowns in 2018 and 2019, but only had a 2-7 dual record last season. Back in 2018, Shakopee was also a program-best runner-up in the Class AA state team standings.
The Sabers were 37th last winter, so it was a down year for the program. Will the team rebound this season?
Sabers coach Eric Hills believes it can.
"Our team is fortunate to have a dedicated group of athletes," Hills said.
Shakopee opened the SSC season Jan. 14 with a virtual dual win over Burnsville, and followed with a loss at Lakeville South Jan. 21.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sabers' season will consist of nine league duals, ending Feb. 26 at Prior Lake. The Section 2AA meet will follow, but will there be a state competition?
The Minnesota State High School League will decide that Feb. 4 in its next board of directors meeting. There no were state competitions for fall sports.
Senior Evan Schroeder competed at state last year for Shakopee, taking 20th in the 100 freestyle and 21st in the 50 freestyle. Seniors Nick Wieczorek and Aidan Bergerson are also back, along with senior diver Andrew Leisure.
Against Burnsville, the Sabers won 11 of 12 events, including all three relays.
Bergerson and sophomores Evan Schroeder, Bennett Burfeind, Landon Vaupel teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.11. Senior David Jones, junior Ben Thompson, Burfeind and Wieczorek won the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.00), while Schroeder, Wieczorek, Vaupel and Bergerson claimed the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.41).
Wieczoerk won both the 200 freestyle (1:51.35) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.75), while Schroeder was tops in the 200 individual medely (2:03.93) and the 100 backstroke (58.77).
Other wins for Shakopee went to Vaupel in the 50 freestyle (24.59), Bergerson in the 100 butterfly (54.47), Thompson in the 100 freestyle (54.23) and ninth-grader Kale Flemming in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.72).
Leisure was runner-up in diving with 182.40 points.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Bergerson led the Sabers winning two individual events. He claimed the 100 butterfly (55.31) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.81).
Schroeder was tops in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.40) and was second on the 200 freestyle (1:48.46). Wieczorek was runner-up in both the 200 individual medley (2:14.88) and the 500 freestyle (5:05.50), as was Leisure in diving (164.50).
Shakopee's 200 medley relay team of Wieczorek, Schroeder, Bergerson and Vaupel was also second (1:45.69), as was the 400 freestyle team of Wieczorek, Bergerson, Thompson and Schroeder (3:29.23).