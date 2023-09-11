The Shakopee girls swimming team had some strong performances in making a run at the title at the Prior Lake Invitational Sept. 9.
The Sabers were runner-up in a pair of relays, while ninth grader Lexi Tippie and junior Olivia Wimberger led the way in the individual events.
Waconia won the team title with 450 points, while Prior Lake was second (431), six points better than Shakopee. Mankato West took fourth (307) and Saint Peter was fifth (246).
The Sabers have also opened the season winning their first two South Suburban Conference duals, including a 95-65 at home versus Burnsville Sept. 7. Shakopee won all 12 events in beating the Blaze.
Shakopee also didn't have junior Ari Zelen at the invite and the win over Burnsville, but she did win two events and was part of two winning relays in the Sabers' 94-92 home win over Rosemount to open the season Aug. 31.
Zelen had two top-five individual finishes at the Class AA state meet last year, taking fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle, while helping the Sabers finish fifth in the team standings.
At the Prior Lake invite, Tippie finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.72 and was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.99). Wimberger was second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.60) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:39.07).
Junior Ellie Leisure took third in diving with 353.40 points, while senior Emily Rau was seventh (297.95) and junior Eliana Sagstetter ended up eighth (271.30).
Senior Brooklyn Schumacher was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.33) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:47.48) for the Sabers. Eighth grader Josie Burfeind ended up fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.34), while ninth grader Karlie Schumacher took fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.36).
Tippie, Wimberger, Brooklyn Schumacher and seventh grader Miranda Francois was second in the 200 medley relay (1:56.38), as did Tippie, Wimberger, Brooklyn Schumacher and ninth grader Grace Krautkremer in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.43).
Senior Adriana Gorter, junior Julia Todd, sophomore Maddy Hanson and Krautkremer were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.57).
Hanson took seventh in the 100 freestyle (59.95), as did junior Abby Beckman in the 100 backstroke (1:10.50) and senior Izzy Larios in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.79). Krautkremer was eighth in the both the 200 freestyle (2:11.51) and 50 freestyle (26.74), while Francois was eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:31.48).
Against Burnsville, Brooklyn Schumacher won both the 200 individual medley (2:22.15) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.77). Beckman was tops in both the 50 freestyle (27.45) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.73).
Wimberger won the 200 freestyle (2:05.82), as did Gorter in the 100 butterfly (1:11.65), sophomore Haylee Quern in the 100 freestyle (1:00.47), Hanson in the 500 freestyle (5:49.97) and Leisure in diving (183).
Krautkremer, Francois, Tippie and Brooklyn Schumacher won the 200 medley relay (2:01.34), as did the Todd, Tippie, Wimberger and Brooklyn Schumacher in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.31) and Todd, Hanson, Krautkremer and Tippie in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.85).
Shakopee finished 8-1 in conference duals last year, taking second behind Prior Lake. The Sabers end the regular season Oct. 24 in a league dual at Apple Valley.
The Section 2AA meets is set for Nov. 8-9 at South View Middle School in Edina. Minnetonka won the section last year, while Edina was second and the Sabers were third.
This year's Class AA state meet will be Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.