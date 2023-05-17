Will Strait

Senior Will Strait helped Shakopee to a 7-0 home win over prior Lake May 15 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee baseball team seems to be hitting its stride.

The Sabers won three of four South Suburban Conference games, including a 7-0 home win Prior Lake May 15. Sophomore Nick Johnson and junior Landon Heller combined on a two-hit shutout.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events