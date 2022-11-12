Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.
Shakopee has made the state field the last four years, but there was no 2020 state tourney due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sabers lost 42-28 to Lakeville South in the quarterfinals last year and fell 9-7 to Lakeville North in 2019.
Shakopee finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.
The Sabers beat Eden Prairie 31-14 back on Oct. 8, rushing for 380 yards in the victory. That was also the first time Shakopee had beaten the Eagles since joining the top football class in 2007, snapping a 10-game losing skid against the 12-time state champions.
Senior Jadon Hellerud had 187 yards rushing and two touchdowns in that Oct. 8 win, while senior Garrison Monroe had 98 yards on just five carries and a score.
In the rematch at state, Hellerud still went over 100 yards, but he needed 25 carries to net 103 yards and he was held out of the end zone. Monroe had four carries for 25 yards, scoring 12-yard run 19 seconds into the fourth quarter that cut Eden Prairie's lead to 21-12.
Shakopee was stopped on the two-point conversion, which would have made it a one-score game. The Eagles put the Sabers away with an 8-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left to play.
Shakopee scored first in the game on senior quarterback Dominic Jackson's 9-yard touchdown run on the first quarter. The extra point was missed and Eden Prairie grabbed a 7-6 lead with a 9-yard touchdown pass 1:04 into the second quarter.
The Eagles connected on a 37-yard field with one second left before halftime for a 9-6 lead the break. Eden Prairie scored two touchdowns 3:04 apart in the third quarter to build a 21-6 lead.
The Eagles finished with 284 yards on the ground and added 57 through the air, compared to just seven for the Sabers.
Hellerud finished the season with 1,344 rushing yards for the Sabers and had a team-best 12 touchdowns, despite missing nearly two full games due to an injury. He had only five carries in the Sabers' first two playoffs games and all five came in a 23-15 win versus Farmington Oct. 28 in the opening round.
Hellerud sat out Shakopee's 42-21 victory over Mounds View in the second round Nov. 4, which qualified the team for state.
Monroe, who play in the secondary next fall at the University of Minnesota, had 616 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for Shakopee on the season, including averaging a whopping 14.3 yards per carry.
Monroe and Hellrud were a big chunk of the Sabners' offense and they will be missed next year. The team will also replace seven of its top 10 tackles on defense, including Hunter Grommesch, Jacob Ruud, Bogdan Freidis, Termaine Fulton, Vincenzo Miller, Troy Sharp and Monroe.