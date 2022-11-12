Eden Prairie turned the tables on the Shakopee football team in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Eagles slowed down the Sabers' vaunted rushing attack, earning a 28-12 win Nov. 10 at Park Center High School. It was the third time in four years Shakopee's season has ended in the quarterfinals.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

