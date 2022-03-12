Kate Cordes already holds the school record for most three-pointers made in a season for the Shakopee girls basketball team.
The senior's 79th three-pointer this year will no doubt be her most memorable.
It wasn't just just a three, but instead a long, desperation heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to lift the fourth-seeded Sabers to a 50-47 upset win at second-seeded Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game March 11.
"It looked close," Cordes said about the shot she let go with just under two seconds to play. "I was praying it would go in, but I was also mentally preparing for overtime."
Cordes fell to her knees when the ball went raddled through the hoop, and she was quickly mobbed by her jubilant teammates.
"It's crazy; these are the moments you play for," said Cordes, who finished with 14 points, including making three threes in the first half. "Eden Prairie is a great team. It feels amazing to a win against a team like that."
Shakopee (26-3) will enter the Class 4A state tournament on a 21-game winning streak. The Sabers earned the No. 2 seed and will face Roseville (21-8) in the quarterfinals March 16 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus at 2 p.m.
Other quarterfinal games include top-seeded Hopkins (23-1) versus Lakeville North (20-9), third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (22-7) versus Centennial (19-10) and fourth-seeded Rosemount (24-5) against fifth-seeded White Bear Lake (20-9).
The semifinals are March 17, while the title game is March 19 at Williams Arena. For complete brackets, go to legacy.mshsl.org.
Shakopee earned its third state berth since 2015 and second since 2019. The Sabers beat Eden Prairie 41-39 for the Section 2AAAA title in 2019, and it was also late three-pointer in that contest that lifted Shakopee.
Section 2AAAA is arguably the toughest in the state with four ranked teams in the field — No. 2 Eden Prairie, No. 3 Chaska, No. 4 Minnetonka and No. 8 Shakopee.
The Sabers knocked off Chaska, the defending state champs, 59-48 in the semifinals. In that game, Cordes hit three three-pointers to break the single-season record held by Taylor Koennen, who made 73 in the 2015-16 school year.
Cordes' nine points in the first half against Eden Prairie helped the Sabers to a 29-25 lead at the break.
The second half was a game of runs. Eden Prairie used a 10-4 run to tie the game at 35-35.
Sophomore Olivia Pawlicki scored five of her 14 points for the Sabers in an 8-0 run to put the Sabers up 43-35. The Eagles answered with an 8-0 run of their own to set the stage for the dramatic finish.
The game as tied 45-45 with 1:38 to play. Senior Maya Mitchell went to the free throw line for the Sabers with under 30 seconds remaining.
Mitchell missed the front end of a 1-an-1, but senior Jasmyn Hale pulled down the rebound and fed a cutting Mitchell to the basket for a 47-45 lead.
Eden Prairie answered with a game-tying driving layup with 5.7 seconds to play. Shakopee inbounded the ball, got it to halfcourt and called a timeout setting up Cordes' game-winner.
Sophomore Nicole Maekne was also in double figures for Shakopee with 10 points, including two three-pointers in the second half. Hale scored seven points and Mitchell finished with five.
Shakopee struggled out of the gate as Eden Prairie jumped out to a 13-2 lead. But the Sabers clawed back using a 20-7 run to go up 22-21 with 6:52 left before the break.
Shakopee coach Juan Mitchell didn't want to get into a track meet with the Eagles, so the slow start was worrisome. The Sabers looked a little nervous and had to calm down to get the game at their pace.
"Eden Prairie likes to full-court press, and they get a lot of points from their defense," Mitchell said. "They try to speed you up and get you in a faster game."
Once the tempo became more deliberate, Shakopee got into its offensive sets and played their typical aggressive halfcourt defense.
Eden Prairie was still able to get the ball inside, but the Sabers made the Eagles' post players make tough shots in traffic and limited their three-point opportunities.
"Just playing teams like Eden Prairie and being able to beat them gives us so much faith in ourselves for state," Cordes said. "We are so fortunate to get there, beating a great team like this."
Shakopee's 21-game win steak is the longest in Class 4A heading into state and third longest in all four classes.
Hatfield has won 31 straight games going into the Class 1A tourney, while Pequot Lakes has won 24 in a row heading into the Class 2A competition.