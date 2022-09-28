The Shakopee volleyball team is making progress in what has been a rebuilding campaign.
The Sabers earned their best win of the season Sept. 22 with a five-set home victory (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11) in South Suburban Conference play over No. 9-ranked Rosemount.
Shakopee followed the win with a three-set loss (25-6, 25-11, 25-17) at No. 2 Lakeville North in league action Sept. 27.
The Sabers graduated nine seniors from last year's team that finished 22-8 overall, 7-2 in the SSC. Junior Hailey Sauer is the only returning player who got significant varsity time last fall.
The SSC is not an easy place to rebuild. Four teams from the conference are ranked in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association's Class 4A rankings, including No. 6 Lakeville South and No. 10 Eagan.
This year's Sabers squad is still senior heavy with nine on the roster: Ava Fratzke, Alese Klempke, Erika Schoenecker, Elyse Mostrom, Lauren DuBois, Kymea Dixon, Rebecca Hansen, Claire Lindberg and Lacy Bieniek.
But there are underclassmen in the rotation, as well, in Sauer, juniors Kylie Strand and Kyrah Clark and sophomore Hannah Strege; that playing experience will benefit the Sabers come time for the playoffs and into next season.
In the win over Rosemount, Sauer had a big kill to put her team up 14-11 in the fifth and final set. Klempke's service ace clinched the upset win.
The second set was also closely contested. Clark had three ace serves in it.
Rosemount fought back and trailed 24-23, but DuBois gave the Sabers the set victory with a kill.
Getting a win over a strong Rosemount team shows Shakopee can compete at a high level, and it will need to in Section 2AAAA. The field is strong, but there's only one ranked team in No. 7 Chaska (12-5).
So, Shakopee (4-9 overall, 2-2 in the SSC) could make some noise in the playoffs if the team continues to improve and gain more confidence over the rest of the regular season.
Eden Prairie (11-5) is the defending section champion, while Minnetonka (7-4) Chanhassen (9-8), Prior Lake (6-11) and Waconia (6-5) are also in the field.
Shakopee's other three wins this fall have come against Rochester Mayo and New Prague in its own invitational Sept. 10, and a four-set conference win (25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15) at home over Farmington Sept. 20.
The Sabers are 0-4 against section teams with losses to Chaska, Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Waconia. Shakopee's final regular season match is set for Oct. 19 at home versus Prior Lake.
The first round of section play starts Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 27 and the title game is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Wayzata is the defending champion, beating East Ridge in last year’s title match.
Last year was also the first season of four-class volleyball in the state.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012 and 2018. The program won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.