The Shakopee volleyball team is making progress in what has been a rebuilding campaign.

The Sabers earned their best win of the season Sept. 22 with a five-set home victory (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11) in South Suburban Conference play over No. 9-ranked Rosemount.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

